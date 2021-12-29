wounded, bitten man takes snake to DF hospital door

A man bitten by a snake lay on the doorstep of the Hospital Regional do Gama (HRG) on Monday night (27/12) awaiting assistance. In footage that circulates on social media, the patient appears almost unconscious with the snake that bit him kept inside a bag.

The situation took place during a fight at the hospital gate that was unrelated to that of the bitten man. According to information from the Federal District Military Police (PMDF), there was a fight between a patient at the unit and a guard. The woman accused the employee of assault.

To end the discussions on the spot, the police who attended the incident took those involved in the alleged aggression to the 20th DP where the occurrence was registered. As for the man bitten by the snake, he was asked to be taken inside the HRG.

See the video

What does the Health Department say

When contacted, the direction of the Hospital Regional do Gama said “that there was no record of aggression by the guard against the patient’s companions, who were exalted in the unit due to the fact that care was restricted to the most serious cases”. According to the folder, the man received the white bracelet, which does not indicate seriousness and, “not satisfied with the risk classification, the companions began to attack the security guards”.

The management regretted the episode and stressed that such aggressive practices are not consistent with the training protocols received by the unit’s workers.

Regarding the episode involving the man who was bitten by the snake, Health said that “he was not taken to the entrance of the medical clinic – a place that should have been referred to receive proper care”. However, the note says, “the companions did not want to take him to the emergency room and, when he was denied, a guard went to the medical clinic’s box and called the doctor on duty. It was then that the employee returned to the site with a wheelchair, sat the patient down and took him to the doctor”.

The snake victim was admitted and, according to the Health, underwent surgery this Tuesday morning (28).