Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro Announced with Smaller Screen and New Snapdragon | Cell

Xiaomi officially unveiled the new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro cell phones at an event held this Tuesday (28) in China. Both were confirmed with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The manufacturer also introduced the Xiaomi 12X as the entry-level model for the new smartphone lineup.

Unlike other new generation phones, the Xiaomi 12X will come with the Snapdragon 870 chip, which features intermediate specs. The three cell phones come with a triple camera with sensors of up to 50 MP. Prices start at 3,199 yuan, about R$2,830 in direct conversion, excluding taxes.

Cell phones are not expected to be released on the rest of the planet as they initially focus on the Chinese market. Even so, they are expected to reach other countries in early 2022, as did the Xiaomi Mi 11. The line starts at 3,199 yuan (about R$2,830) for the 12X, the cheapest model. More expensive, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a suggested retail price of 5,399 yuan, about R$4,780.

The Xiaomi 12X is the only one that doesn’t come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In its place is the Snapdragon 870, also from Qualcomm. Furthermore, the 12X does not feature wireless charging technology either.

On the other hand, both the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 are practically the same in other attributes, with a 6.28-inch screen – smaller than the last generation – and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels (Full HD+).

Both devices have versions with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM memory. The battery is 4,500 mAh and the quick charger reaches 67W. They come with a rear camera set with a 50MP Sony IMX707 main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide and a macro of just 5MP.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes out ahead by reaching 50 MP on all rear cameras. It has the same options with 8GB or 12GB RAM, but offers a 4,600 mAh battery compatible with the long-awaited 120 Hz charger.

Differently, this device has a 6.78-inch screen, also smaller than the Mi 11, with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and the same refresh rate of 120 Hz. Furthermore, the device’s front camera is not “invisible”. “, according to recent rumor.

The three cell phones repeat the storage (128GB or 256GB in China), the front camera with 32 MP resolution and the presence of Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the panel. The trio also ships with Android 12 and MIUI 13, the latest versions of Google’s system and application interface.

It is worth remembering that Xiaomi abandoned the “Mi” name of its cell phones in 2021. The first smartphone to bring the new name was the Xiaomi Mix 4, launched in August this year. The Chinese company currently appears as one of the three largest mobile device manufacturers on the planet, alongside Apple and Samsung.

Launch of the Xiaomi 12 line Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Pro Screen 6.28 inches 6.28 inches 6.78 inches screen resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1080 pixels 3200 x 1440 pixels update rate 120 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Screen saver Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Snapdragon 870 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP selfie camera 32 MP 32 MP 32 MP RAM memory 8GB or 16GB (LPDDR5) 8GB or 16GB (LPDDR5) 8GB or 16GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Operational system Android 12 with MIUI 13 Android 12 with MIUI 13 Android 12 with MIUI 13 Drums 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,600 mAh Charger 67W 67W 120W 5G connection Yea Yea Yea NFC Yea Yea Yea Other connections USB-C and WiFi 6 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors blue, gray and black blue, black, pink and green blue, black, pink and green