Xiaomi 12 Pro surpasses 1 million points in AnTuTu without the temperature exceeding 48 C

This Tuesday (27) was marked by the launch of Xiaomi’s 12 series of smartphones. One of the highlights of the models is the newly launched processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which left many users curious about its performance. Official data from the manufacturer show that the Xiaomi 12 Pro reached 1,070,033 points on AnTuTu, one of the most popular benchmarking tools. This represents a 41% performance increase over the previous generation.

For the sake of comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chip scored at the 759,000 point mark on the AnTuTu. Another point that draws attention in the new line of the Chinese manufacturer is the temperature of the devices. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, for example, supports multiple performance modes and temperature for every type of use. In the balanced option, the average heat in a WeChat conversation is 29.7°C, while during video playback it is 29.4°C.

In performance mode, the temperature was in the house of 43.5° C during the test of 30 minutes of “Honor of Kings” with an average frame rate of 119.9 FPS. But that’s not all the Xiaomi 12 Pro has to offer. Last but not least, Xiaomi also demonstrated tests in external use mode, more geared towards gamer enthusiasts. The game “Yuan Shen” ran for 30 minutes and the device maintained a temperature of 48° C at 57 FPS. Did you like the Xiaomi 12 Pro numbers? Tell us in the comments below!

