Xiaomi launches MIUI 13; see compatible features and cell phones

This Tuesday (28), Xiaomi held an event to promote some of the company’s news and, among them, the brand’s new interface for Android: the MIUI 13. According to the CEO of the Chinese company, Lei Jun, the news will offer more privacy and greater security to users.
One of the new privacy features is the three-step verification process, with face recognition, user ID watermark reading and electronic fraud protection. Another focus of Xiaomi is to create a more fluid experience for users and, therefore, the company said that the interface will guarantee up to 36 months of use without significantly affecting the reading and writing performance of smartphones — performance should decrease only 5% in this half time.
Compared to MIUI 12.5, the fluidity of the new version has improved by up to 26%, but the overall increase is up to 52%.Source: Thiel Labs
MIUI 13 Enhancements
THE facial recognition it will record the face and the entire upper body of the user, that is, it will analyze the entire body structure from the waist. The “electronic fraud protection” feature has an extensive list of websites and devices that may pose a risk of malware, as well as a phone book with unsafe numbers — the user will be warned whenever someone calls these numbers.
There aren’t many changes regarding the design, however, Xiaomi will release new wallpapers, new colors and a more symmetrical font. The widgets have been redesigned to create a better alignment in the interface.
Another significant addition is the tablet version, the MIUI 13 Pad, designed to work natively on large screens. The expanded universe of the interface also arrives with MIUI Home for smart home devices and MIUI TV for smart TVs.
Compatible Devices
As revealed by the Chinese company, a global stable version of MIUI 13 is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Initially, the following models will receive the interface:
- Mi 11
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 JE
