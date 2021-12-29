Xiaomi launches MIUI 13; see compatible features and cell phones

This Tuesday (28), Xiaomi held an event to promote some of the company’s news and, among them, the brand’s new interface for Android: the MIUI 13. According to the CEO of the Chinese company, Lei Jun, the news will offer more privacy and greater security to users.

One of the new privacy features is the three-step verification process, with face recognition, user ID watermark reading and electronic fraud protection. Another focus of Xiaomi is to create a more fluid experience for users and, therefore, the company said that the interface will guarantee up to 36 months of use without significantly affecting the reading and writing performance of smartphones — performance should decrease only 5% in this half time.

Compared to MIUI 12.5, the fluidity of the new version has improved by up to 26%, but the overall increase is up to 52%.Source: Thiel Labs

MIUI 13 Enhancements

THE facial recognition it will record the face and the entire upper body of the user, that is, it will analyze the entire body structure from the waist. The “electronic fraud protection” feature has an extensive list of websites and devices that may pose a risk of malware, as well as a phone book with unsafe numbers — the user will be warned whenever someone calls these numbers.

There aren’t many changes regarding the design, however, Xiaomi will release new wallpapers, new colors and a more symmetrical font. The widgets have been redesigned to create a better alignment in the interface.

Another significant addition is the tablet version, the MIUI 13 Pad, designed to work natively on large screens. The expanded universe of the interface also arrives with MIUI Home for smart home devices and MIUI TV for smart TVs.

Compatible Devices

As revealed by the Chinese company, a global stable version of MIUI 13 is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Initially, the following models will receive the interface:

Mi 11

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 JE