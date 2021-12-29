Xiaomi makes MIUI 13 official, details features and phones will be updated

Xiaomi presented a big event today, filled with special announcements, including its new Xiaomi 12 line. The CEO and co-founder of the Chinese company, Lei Jun, kicked off the event and introduced MIUI 13, the latest interface for their cell phones that will feature security and privacy improvements.

It will also allow multiple Xiaomi devices to cooperate in a way never seen before. Mobile phones, tablets, televisions, smart wearables, smart home devices and XiaoAI voice assistant will have a unique integration.





Privacy is a critical concern for cell phone users, so Xiaomi will implement a three-step verification. Basically, it will consist of facial recognition, a kind of signature of the user’s identity and a protection against electronic fraud.

Although it’s called easy recognition, it will be done from the entire upper body. The user will use the face, but the cell phone will record everything from the waist up, which will prevent people with similar faces from having access to the device.

Electronic fraud protection is a record of websites and applications that can carry malware. There is also a phonebook to save suspicious numbers and as soon as the user receives a call from one of them, he will be informed before accepting the call.

Xiaomi will also bring a new font to MIUI 13 called MiSans. It will be commercially free for anyone who wants to download it. It follows the sans serif family and simplifies letter, symbols and numbers. In addition to removing the ornaments, Xiaomi also made the font more symmetrical, both in spacing and in character appearance.

In appearance, there is not only news in fonts, but also in colors. All phones with MIUI 13 will receive new flower wallpaper options that will bloom when the screen is turned on. There are also a number of new widgets that promise to be better positioned, with smarter alignment.

Another significant change will be the availability of MIUI 13 for other devices. Xiaomi developed the MIUI 13 Pad, aimed at tablets, even if its collection is modest.

It was designed to work on larger screens, but didn’t mention whether Mi Mix Fold will also receive it.

According to the company, more than 3000 apps have been developed to support proprietary gesture features that will allow the user to drag, minimize and resize them with ease.

Stable versions of MIUI 13 will arrive in late January 2022. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 line will come pre-installed with it. The first models that will receive the update were also released. Check out:

The company has promised to release lists of upcoming models soon.

Starting tomorrow, these models will begin testing the MIUI 13 internally:

The first cell phones to receive the update on the next list will be Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

As of mid-January, these will be the first devices to receive the MIUI 13 public beta:

MIUI Home Launch – End of January Redmi Xiaoai touch screen speakers Pro 8

Redmi Xiaoai touch screen speakers 8

Xiaomi Xiaoai Touch Screen Speakers Pro 8

Launch of MIUI TV Redmi MAX 86-inch ultra-large screen TV (end of January 2022)

Redmi MAX 98-inch smart TV (end of March 2022)

Xiaomi Mi TV ES75 2022 ( end of april 2022 )

Xiaomi Mi TV ES65 2022 ( end of april 2022 )

Xiaomi-Mi TV ES55 2022 ( end of april 2022 )

Redmi Smart TV X75 2022 ( end of april 2022 )

Redmi Smart TV X65 2022 ( end of april 2022 )

What did you think of the news?

