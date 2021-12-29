Xiaomi Watch S1 ships with oximeter and 12-day battery

THE Xiaomi presented this Tuesday (28) the Watch S1, your newest bet for the segment of smart watches, which is enough to compete with the Apple Watch it’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The device was unveiled at the same launch event as the Xiaomi 12 and the Buds 3 headset with active noise cancellation.

Featuring classic design, the new Xiaomi smartwatch has 1.43 inch round AMOLED screen, built with sapphire glass and protected by a stainless steel frame. The bracelet is available in leather and silicone options.

The Chinese giant equipped the wearable with an oximeter, allowing you to monitor the level of oxygen in your blood, as well as a microphone and speaker for answering and making calls, using a paired cell phone. Other highlights are the NFC for contactless payments and the GNSS positioning sensor for more accurate displacement information.

Making and receiving calls is one of the functions available in Watch S1.Source: Gizmochina/Reproduction

Support for 117 sport modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring, water resistance up to 50 meters deep and compatibility with third-party apps are other features present. As for the operating system, the Xiaomi Watch S1 runs an adapted version of the MIUI 13, according to the manufacturer.

Long-lasting battery and wireless charging

In terms of battery, the chinese smartwatch It is powered by a 470 mAh component, which offers an average battery life of 12 days in mixed use, according to Xiaomi, or 24 days in standby mode. And when it’s time to recharge, it uses a system of wireless charging.

With sales scheduled for next Friday (31) in China, the Xiaomi Watch S1 will cost from 1,099 yuan, the equivalent of R$973 per day, in direct conversion. This price refers to the model with a silicone wristband, while the leather version costs 1,199 yuan (R$1,062).