Zayla shocks Guebo with attitude | More Novel

Zayla regrets and runs after Guebo at a decisive moment with the right to a declaration and a kiss in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, from Globo, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will assume she is in love with Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues). She will find out that the boy wants to ask Justina (Cinnara Leal) to marry him and will act to prevent the engagement from happening. For this, the character runs after the boy and declares himself.

++ The More Life, the Better!: Guilherme throws his mother out of the house

In the scenes, according to columnist Patricia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, Zayla tells Guebo that he cannot marry Justina. She goes so far as to say that her rival is not the ideal woman for the boy and says that he still loves her. So Guebo questions the reason for her attitude at this point, and Zayla confesses that she loves him.

“I love you, Guebo! It took me a while to find out. I did a lot of things wrong, but there’s still time for us to be happy! Forgive me! In the name of the love you have for me, ever since I was a child, forgive me! I was crazy, I didn’t realize how important you are! I love you with all my strength, I want you”, she says, who still gives him a kiss.

++ Um Lugar ao Sol: Barbara ends romance by Érica and Santiago

Last accessed: 29 Dec 2021 – 02:33:43 (1073783).