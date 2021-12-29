Zé Felipe cancels show after diagnosis of viral pneumonia

Singer Zé Felipe, son of countryman Leonardo, was diagnosed with viral pneumonia after undergoing a battery of tests. The 23-year-old artist had to cancel a concert he would perform in Espírito Santo, last Monday (27), to treat the disease.

“Guys, stop by to let you know. Yesterday, when I started to feel sick, we took tests and exams, and I have viral pneumonia. Now, it’s time to take care of myself here and take the medicine,” said Zé Felipe, in a published report in Instagram Stories. Earlier, on Sunday (26), he had been diagnosed with tonsillitis.





Pneumonia—bacterial, viral, and fungal—have flu-like symptoms such as yellowish phlegm, high fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and can confuse the patient. However, what differs are severe inflammatory pain in the lung, which leads to difficulty breathing, and symptoms persist for three days or more, even after taking medication.

Zé Felipe’s wife, digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca also presented symptoms of pneumonia this week. In order not to infect their 7-month-old daughter Maria Alice, the couple chose the singer Leonardo to take care of their granddaughter. “Who would have thought that Seu Emival would be watching Mundo Bita at 3 pm…? Yes, people, life changes”, joked Poliana, Leonardo’s wife, on social networks.

Singer Zé Felipe with his wife, digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, and daughter Maria Alice Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

This Tuesday, Zé Felipe posted a video on Instagram saying he’s being treated. And he added that new works are coming… “When I recover 100%, we’ll record a new clip, and until mid-January we’ll have new music for you”, he said, in a message to the fans.