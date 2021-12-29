Zé Felipe is sick, cancels the show and discovers illness

Joe Felipe canceled a show for health reasons after getting sick. Sick, the singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with a viral pneumonia and is undergoing treatment.

Leonardo’s son appeared on social media this Monday (27) to give explanations to the public. This happened after having to cancel a show. He said he took a test after becoming ill and discovered pneumonia.

“I stopped by to let you know… Yesterday, when I started to feel sick, we did a bit of testing, you know, here… I have viral pneumonia“, revealed Zé Felipe.

Virginia Fonseca’s husband, however, stated that he is already undergoing treatment and promised to return soon. “Now take care here, take some medicine to be well soon to come back with everything there, okay? Love you”, he said.

Zé Felipe surprises his wife

During Christmas, the countryman impressed with the very expensive gift for Virgínia. He gave the woman a yellow gold ring set with 14 diamonds.

“This gift I’m going to give you never ends. If you want to pass it on to Maria Alice later on, if Maria Alice wants to pass it on to her daughter, if the daughter wants to pass it on to her granddaughter… I hope you like it, babe”, declared Leonardo’s heir.

Virginia Fonseca reports perrengue

On social media, Virgínia Fonseca recently revealed a perrengue. She faced the situation during a flight to Paris, France.

“We arrived to check in, and a very rude, very rude woman – I’ve never seen such a rude woman in my life – started yelling at us, saying that Maria Alice’s ticket wasn’t issued, since it was. She couldn’t find it and blamed us. She started screaming for the whole airport to hear”, revealed the influencer.

Virginia found the ticket and had to hurry so as not to miss her flight. “She started screaming a lot, saying that we were going to miss the flight and that she wasn’t going to take responsibility. When he went to see, the woman next to him, a more educated girl, found Maria Alice’s note and in the end she was the one who was wrong. We had to run away to not miss the flight. It’s 9:58 now, and the flight leaves at 10:00. I’ve never been so mistreated in my life”, vented the wife of Zé Felipe.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ