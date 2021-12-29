Zé Neto & Cristiano cancel concerts because of new health issue

the duo Ze Neto & Cristiano decided to cancel the concert schedule for the coming weeks after a new health problem faced by singer Zé Neto. The news was confirmed by the advisers of the sertanejos.

By means of a note sent to the press, it was announced that the pair will take refuge during the end of the year, so that Zé Neto can recover from the problem in his lungs. The artist was diagnosed with “oral moniliasis (fungus), caused by the use of corticosteroids”.

“The concerts of the duo Zé Neto & Cristiano from today to January 9th will be canceled due to the detection of moniliasis orral (fungus), caused by the use of steroids, a drug used by the singer in his recent treatment to heal the ground-glass foci in the lung. The singer has already started the new treatment and must remain at rest for the period mentioned above. Both Zé Neto and Cristiano are already at home. There is no need for hospitalization in this case, as attested by Zé Neto’s private physician, Dr. Wandervan Antônio de Azevedo”, informed the medical bulletin.

Controversy about Zé Neto’s health

The health case faced by Zé Neto came to light last week, after an article on the program Balanço Geral showed a video in which the artist appears talking to his team. He says he was apprehensive about the result of his work, due to the disability caused by the disease.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. In this project, I spoke with Cristiano, we bet a lot, we were kind of scared. Everyone knows, it’s no secret. I have a problem with my lung”, he began, assuring that he is undergoing treatment. “I’m treating it, I’m trying, I didn’t think I was going to make it. But God is so wonderful that, once again, I think we left here with the bullet for this project”, he declared.

After the repercussion, the artist said that everything started because of the use of electronic cigarettes. He took the opportunity to alert the fans: “Everything is fine and I really had a serious lung problem due to electronic cigarettes. Whoever messes with this thing, stop it. Because it’s bad”.