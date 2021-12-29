Zopone/Unimed defeats Corinthians and takes 4th place on the NBB

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Larry Taylo scored 12 points in Bauru’s victory over Corinthians

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket defeated Corinthians, this Tuesday (28), by 77-71, in a game held at the Pana de Pressão gym, in the city of Bauru, valid for the turn of the initial phase of the 2021/22 edition of the New Basketball Brazil (NBB14).

Dragão’s first half was very good, with the team starting the quarter at a good pace. With that, he soon assumed command of the marker and opened up the advantage, as he was efficient in defense. In the final part, the team led by coach Guerrinha controlled the favorable score, putting a stop to the rival’s recovery attempt – 20 to 15 (first quarter).

In the second quarter, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket achieved an excellent performance in medium and long distance shots, in addition to counting on the good performance of the athletes who came from the bench, who maintained the high level of the players who started the match. In addition, coach Guerrinha was very accurate with the changes. And, using the strength of their set, the Dragon extended its advantage – 24 to 16 (second quarter).

On the way back from halftime, Bauru’s team controlled the favorable score, as Corinthians grew in production and stayed ahead, reducing the difference a little. In the final ten minutes, Dragão started well, but Corinthians soon managed to recover and lowered the difference even more, but the home team used the strength and experience of its main players well to maintain control of the marker and win an important match – 17th to 23rd (third quarter) and 16th to 17th (final quarter).

“It was another great game, as our opponent always makes it difficult to play, but we got the positive result, which was very important. It was our goal in this last game of the year. Now, it’s about resting and recharging the energy for the return of the championship”, commented Rafael Hettsheimeir

They played for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos, 03. Dontrell Brite (07 points, 06 rebounds, 01 assist and 03 recovered balls), 04. Larry Taylor (12 points, 03 rebounds, 05 assists and 03 balls recovered), 09. Felipe Vezaro (08 points, 02 rebounds and 02 assists), 10. Alex Garcia (14 points, 03 rebounds, 07 assists, 01 recovered ball and 01 block), 12. Lukas Santos, 17. Danilo Penteado , 20. Igor Araújo, 25. Gabriel Jaú (10 points, 07 rebounds, 01 assist, 01 recovered ball and 02 blocks), 28. Enzo Ruiz (06 points and 01 rebound), 30. Rafael Hettsheimeir (20 points, 07 rebounds , 02 assists and 01 block) and 33. Silvio Nicoliello Neto

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager)

The main names in Corinthians were Alexandre Paranhos (18 points and 11 rebounds – double-double) and Kyler Fuller (15 points and 5 assists).

With this favorable result, Dragão has recorded 10 wins and three defeats, taking fourth place in the general classification of Novo Basketball Brasil (NBB) – 2021/2022.

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket’s first challenge in 2022 will be against Paulistano, on January 6 (Thursday), at 8 pm, again at the Pana de Pressure gymnasium, in Bauru.