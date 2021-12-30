​​Alaska’s ‘Ice Armageddon’ Warning in Record Winter Heat

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Kodiak, one of the places that recorded record temperatures (archive photo)

Alaska, the coldest state in the United States, recorded its warmest day in December, amid an unusual winter.

Temperatures hit a record 19.4°C on Kodiak Island on Sunday — nearly seven degrees warmer than the state’s previous high.

However, in other parts of Alaska, temperatures have dropped to record levels.

In the southeastern city of Ketchikan, temperatures dropped to -18°C on December 25 – one of the city’s coldest Christmas days in a century.

Temperature extremes have warned authorities of an “Icemageddon” (Ice Armageddon), as torrents of rain and snow have left the ice hard as cement coating the roads.

Experts say the warm air mass arriving from Hawaii has made Alaskan air — usually cool and dry in December — wetter. This means that heavy rains and snow storms are more likely in the interior regions, away from the coastal areas.

A heavy blizzard was followed by torrential downpours that left the region covered in ice as the rain quickly froze, resulting in widespread power failures, road and office closures.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities warned that thick ice had formed on the roads and made them dangerous for motorists.

“Ice is extremely difficult to remove once it has adhered to the road surface. Even though the air temperatures were hot…the roads were below freezing, which caused the ice to adhere to the surface,” the department said. on twitter.

The ice would likely stick to the roads until at least March or April, climate scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Climate Policy and Assessment Center told the BBC.

The most violent midwinter storm since 1937 hit downtown Fairbanks over Christmas, leaving more than 8 inches of snow, Thoman explained.

So much snow fell on Sunday that the roof of the only grocery store in the town of Delta Junction, which is 153 km southeast of Fairbanks, collapsed.

Thoman said the blasts of extreme heat and cold temperatures over the past two decades were a sign of climate change.

“When all the pieces come together in a warming world, we’re going to have these unprecedented events, that’s what we hope for,” he said.

The cold is likely to return – temperatures in Fairbanks are forecast to drop below -29°C this weekend.

But hot and humid episodes will likely be more common in the future, predicted Thoman.

“2021 really looks like the year these extreme precipitation events actually came to the fore,” he told the BBC.