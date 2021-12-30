​​Alaska’s ‘Ice Armageddon’ Warning in Record Winter Heat

Kodiak

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Kodiak, one of the places that recorded record temperatures (archive photo)

Alaska, the coldest state in the United States, recorded its warmest day in December, amid an unusual winter.

Temperatures hit a record 19.4°C on Kodiak Island on Sunday — nearly seven degrees warmer than the state’s previous high.

However, in other parts of Alaska, temperatures have dropped to record levels.

In the southeastern city of Ketchikan, temperatures dropped to -18°C on December 25 – one of the city’s coldest Christmas days in a century.

