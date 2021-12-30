10 hidden gems on Xbox Game Pass

Not for anyone: The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best reasons to buy a console from Microsoft. Right away, the subscription service catalog offers all the exclusive games available for the platform — we’re talking about franchises like Halo, Gears, Forza, Sea of ​​Thieves and so on. And that’s just the beginning, as the full catalog has over 400 games for console owners and about 380 for PC gamers.

But, as with some similar services, we often don’t know exactly where to start amidst so many options. So, we’ve chosen ten games available from the Game Pass catalog that are worth hours of playtime. As the idea is to help those who have the controller in hand and not knowing what to play, we’ve listed some Xbox exclusives, some indies and other games a little more famous. The main criterion is also a little subjective: indicate good and unexpected games.

Before diving into the nominations, remember that the Game Pass catalog is updated monthly. This means that the games indicated in this list are available at least until the end of December 2021.

1. spiritfarer (Xbox and PC)

Spiritfarer is a management experience to keep the heart warm.Source: Microsoft

Loved by fans of independent titles, spiritfarer it’s a real journey. During the game, you control Stella, a young woman who has to take on the task of guiding spirits as they pass. Thunder Lotus studio’s production mixes simulator, resource management and sandbox in a very interesting experience — and with really exciting moments.

two. fable (Xbox)

Fable is a classic of RPGs.Source: Microsoft

The first fable is the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox and was one of the first games to play with the possibility of players’ moral decisions influencing history. The entire series is available on the Game Pass for those who haven’t had a chance to play it before. In 2020, Microsoft promised a reboot of the series, so anyone interested has the perfect excuse to dive into the games released in the franchise so far.

3. Full Throttle Remastered (Xbox and PC)

Full Throttle Remastered deserves to be played by new generations.Source: Microsoft

Full Throttle is a graphic adventure that awakens nostalgia in many “old school” gamers. Launched by LucasArts in 1995, the game is one of the works of legendary designer Tim Schafer for the PC. The remastered version features the bully Ben Throttle in a story about motorcycles, massacres and death. Now with the option between high definition graphics and the classic look.

4. Dodgeball Academy (Xbox and PC)

There are Brazilian talent doing very well on the Game Pass.Source: Pocket Trap

Imagine a world where fire disputes define people’s fate. It is in this scenario that the boy Otto is found, who dreams of becoming the greatest dodgeball champion of all times. While meeting friends, rivals and putting together the best team possible, the mystery of Dodgeball Academy is revealing itself. Developed by the talents of Brazilian studio Pocket Trap, the game is absolutely fun and worth the hours of play.

5. frostpunk (Xbox)

Do everything (even) for humanity to survive in Frostpunk.Source: Microsoft

frostpunk it has a post-apocalyptic premise, but it’s quite unlike anything you’ve played before. The game challenges its players to lead what will be (probably) the last society on planet Earth, controlling the city that managed to withstand the harsh conditions of the planet. In the midst of this chaos, it is necessary to make difficult decisions and take care of what is left of society. Believe me, the challenge is much more “punk” than it sounds.

6. Banjo-Kazooie (Xbox)

Banjo-Kazooie is a retro classic that you can play on Game PassSource: Microsoft

One of the wonders of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility policy is being able to check out acclaimed games and understand why they have so many fans. One of those games that is almost unanimous among players of your generation is Banjo-Kazooie. The first title in the platform adventure has some of the best-crafted puzzles of its time and is sure to win over a new generation. Anyone who gets excited can also play the other two titles in the series: banjo-tooie and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts.

7. AI: The Somnium Files (Xbox and PC)

AI: The Somnium Files: the new venture from the creator of the Zero Escape series.Source: Microsoft

For those who enjoy detective stories with a lot of puzzles and mysteries to solve, this is a good tip. only that AI: The Somnium Files has a sci-fi profile: to solve cases, detective Kaname Date must enter the dreams of witnesses to find clues, analyze crime scenes and interrogate suspects. With multiple possible endings, the game is a very welcome surprise to Microsoft’s subscription service catalogue.

8. townscaper (Xbox and PC)

Let’s play with creating cities?Source: Microsoft

townscaper is the ideal game for those looking for just a few hours of relaxation with the control in their hands. The game doesn’t have a goal or even a defined gameplay; the player just builds cities, buildings, canals and can exercise his creativity by building refuges, one block at a time. It doesn’t mean that townscaper does not entertain. Rather, the title itself is defined by developers as “more of a toy than a game”. How about playing for a change?

9. Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox)

Perfect Dark Zero takes place before the events of the franchise’s first gameSource: Microsoft

Anyone who remembers the golden years of the Nintendo 64 will definitely point out Perfect Dark as one of the main games of that era. What you probably didn’t know is that the game had a sequel released for the Xbox 360 after Microsoft bought developer Rare. Perfect Dark Zero is a good choice for those who are looking forward to the return of the character Joanna Dark to video games.

10. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Xbox and PC)

Dragon Quest XI is a great choice for JRPG fans.Source: Microsoft

One of the best Japanese RPGs of the current generation, Dragon Quest XI has its definitive edition available on the Game Pass for anyone ready to immerse themselves in an epic adventure. Featuring a charismatic cast and visuals based on the style of Akira Toriyama, author of Dragon Ball, the title delivers everything the fan of this genre wants: orchestrated tracks, extra scenes, audio in Japanese, graphics that alternate between 2D and 3D and an adventure beyond 50 hours long.

Revisiting other classics

It’s worth revisiting some games on the Game Pass.Source: Microsoft

Okay, if you’ve come this far and nothing caught your eye, it’s worth remembering that the service allows you to enjoy again some of the titles that marked previous generations. This is the case with beloved franchises like Final Fantasy, Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Yakuza.

Believe me, in 20 years of Xbox, the brand has a lot of great games to tell the story. It’s really worth digging through the list of games available on the service, as there’s certainly something for every type of player. Good game!