10 models that left the market

The turn of the year is also a time to pay homage to those who said goodbye. And there were not a few cases of cars that will not see the sun rise in 2022. Entry hatches, SUVs, sedans and even cars that were already at the time of death were discontinued in 2021.

Cars that were discontinued in 2021

THE Auto Chat will remember 10 cars that were discontinued in 2021. Check the list!

1. Ford Ka (hatch and sedan)

With the closure of Ford’s factories in January 2021, all of the brand’s national cars went out of production

The first casualties of 2021 already happened in January, and with a good double of sales. With Ford’s decision to abandon any and all production in Brazil, Ka and Ka Sedan stopped being produced in Camaçari (BA) in the first month of the year.

Ka began to be made in Brazil in 1997 in its first generation, when it was still a subcompact. A Brazilian project, this third generation was launched here in 2014 on the Fiesta platform, larger and with a sedan variant.

Detail that the hatch was almost always, in these six years, among the three best-selling cars in the country. In 2020 alone, a year marked by the pandemic, there were more than 67 thousand units. The Ka Sedan registered 27 thousand licenses in the accumulated in 2020.

2. Ford EcoSport

EcoSport was one of the few compact SUVs sold in Brazil to offer an all-wheel drive version

The Ford stampede did not spare the model that was responsible for creating the genuinely urban SUV segment. Launched in 2003 and with a second generation in 2013, Eco marked the history of the Brazilian automobile industry. If everyone rushed to make SUVs, this Ford is partly to blame.

The SUV was “unique” for a long time and sold a lot for over a decade, with virtually no direct competitors. It was only after 2015 that he felt the hit in sales, after the arrival of almost half a dozen crossovers with the same proposal.

It was also produced in Camaçari (BA) on the same platform as Fiesta. He said goodbye as one of the best-selling cars in Brazilian automotive history, with more than 1.2 million units.

3. Volkswagen up!

Despite the technical qualities, the up! did not fall in consumer taste

The up! it was a nice car, well built, with efficient engines, but very poorly positioned in the market. Launched in early 2014, it was a modern subcompact, only smaller and for the same price as a Gol. Obviously, it never sold what Volkswagen imagined.

Interestingly, everyone was already giving the car as dead in 2020. But, in the last week of December of last year, the automaker launched the 2021 line of the up! with only one finished version and approved for four passengers – in this way, it was in line with the legislation that requires three-point seat belts and head restraints for all occupants.

The farewell, however, did not take long and the model became one of the cars that left the line in 2021. In April, Volks announced the end of manufacturing the up! with just over seven years of history. During this period, more than 225,000 units were sold.

4. Toyota Etios (hatch and sedan)

Etios line sales dropped after the launch of Yaris

One of the most bullied cars in automotive history is also among those that went out of production in 2021. In March, Toyota announced that the last units of its entry-level compact range would be manufactured in Sorocaba (SP), also with little time to go of local production: less than eight years.

However, since its launch in 2013, Etios has always been the target of criticism at the same rate at which it sold well. In all, until April this year, there were more than 650,000 units of the two bodies. Licenses only cooled down after 2018, with the arrival of the Yaris, which was much better resolved.

5. Nissan V-Drive

New generation of Versa doomed the V-Drive

With the arrival of the new Versa from Mexico, in 2020, the Brazilian sedan adopted the name V-Drive to be the Japanese brand’s entry-level car in Brazil. But it has not completed even a year with this new “baptism”. In September, the model was no longer made in Resende (RJ).

Despite the great internal space, generous trunk and the lowest cost of overhaul among compacts, the V-Drive lost its sense of being. Lagged behind rivals and its Mexican brother, it didn’t even sell 5,000 units in the seven months it had in 2021.

6. Volkswagen Fox

Fox remained in the market for 18 years

Another of the cars that died in 2021 and in September, Fox survived on direct sales and cost/benefit. Marketed for years in two configurations, always with the 1.6 8V engine with up to 104 hp, the veteran hatch felt the kiss of death as the new Proconve emission standards approached.

It took 18 years on the same platform – a simplified base from the first Brazilian Hub, in 2001 – and over 1.8 million units produced in São José dos Pinhais (PR) – with the right to export to Europe.

7. Mitsubishi ASX

ASX was produced in Brazil since 2013

In the first days of December Mitsubishi officially said goodbye to the ASX. Officially, because the car was already a rare fixture on the assembly lines in Catalão (GO) since the debut, in mid-2020, of the Outlander Sport – a kind of refurbished ASX.

Launched in 2010 in Brazil, the ASX began to be produced here in 2013, but it never went through major changes in the line. Two years ago it was sold in a solitary version with a 2.0 16V flex engine and a CVT gearbox. Even as Mitsubishi is the cheapest in the market, in 2021 it had just over 600 units delivered. In 11 years in Brazil, 75 thousand units were sold.

8. Honda Fit

City Hatch will take the Fit’s place on the Honda line

One of the most loved cars on the market, and with more loyal customers, also stopped being produced in December. The people carrier famous for being a car that doesn’t cause problems and for the versatility of its internal space, said goodbye to the factory in Sumaré (SP) and will not gain a new generation, which has been running in Asia and Europe since 2020.

Launched in 2003 and with three generations in Brazil, Fit has always been a commercial success. In 18 years of history in our market, it has more than 600 thousand units. Honda’s homemade solution to occupy the car’s place will be the launch of the unprecedented City hatch, in March 2022.

9. Fiat Uno

Uno even had a special farewell series

Fiat recently launched a Ciao limited series to mark the end of Uno’s trajectory in Brazil. The compact hatch, in its second generation, was launched in 2010, but in recent years the line has gone through successive diets until appearing only a solitary finishing option, which, in the year, totaled not much more than 20 thousand units.

Uno has always had the image of an avant-garde car. The first generation, from 1984, was a pioneer in many ways, from aerodynamic coefficient to ergonomics and mechanical solutions. The second generation square, in turn, added the image of a cool model. In two generations and 37 years, almost 4.4 million units of the compact were produced.

10. Troller T4

End of the Troller brand condemned the T4 jeep

The closure of Ford’s industrial activities in Brazil ended up extinguishing not only its own products, but also the T4 jeep. That’s because Troller was controlled by the multinational, which chose to close the brand’s factory in Horizonte (CE). The last units were produced in September.

The T4 appeared together with Troller itself, in 1995. After about a decade of acting independently, the manufacturer became a Ford brand in 2007. The second and last generation of the jeep arrived on the market in 2014, with truck mechanics Ranger In 2020, came the TX4 version, equipped with automatic transmission.

Bonus 1: Chevrolet Montana

Montana will win new generation based on Tracker

Montana figures as a bonus on the list because it left the market only temporarily. Is that General Motors will launch in 2022 the third generation of the pickup, very different from this compact model we know. The new will be based on the Tracker and will rival Fiat Toro.

The compact pickup that said goodbye to the market in the first half of the year managed to go back in time. Launched in 2010, this second generation of Montana adopted the base and design of the Agile, whose origin was in the 1994 Corsa. In other words, the model managed to get worse in style and platform compared to the first lineage, launched in 2003 with the architecture of Corsa II.

Bonus 2: Honda Civic

Honda Civic is no longer manufactured in Brazil and will continue to be sold as imported

The Civic is another one that entered the list as a bonus because it will continue on sale in the Brazilian market, but as an imported one: the 11th generation will come to Brazil in a single hybrid version, with much higher prices. In October, Honda announced that the sedan would enter the list of cars that went out of line in 2021 in the last month of the year.

One of the first Honda cars to come to Brazil right after the flexibility of imports in the 1990s, the Civic was synonymous with success in six generations – five of which were produced here.

Comfortable and reliable, the model was the dream of the Brazilian middle class. However, SUVs occupied this place in consumer desires and Honda chose to invest in the new generation of HR-V (in 2022) and bet that the new City can hold the ends of the Civic orphans.