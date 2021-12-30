10 news released by Nubank in 2021

Nubank has been seeking more and more innovation and diversity in its projects and 2021 was undoubtedly a year of great changes. In December, the bank became the most valuable in Latin America, surpassing Itaú.

Check out the news released by Nubank throughout the year:

naked invest

In 2020, Nubank bought the brokerage firm Easynvest. The company was restructured as Nu invest, which initially ran in a separate app, but has now been incorporated into Nubank’s app and allows for financial transactions.

Financial Calculator

The bank launched the Debt Calculator application as an aid to financial control. The tool calculates the ideal amount to save and how to deal with debts. The app is available for PC and mobile devices and can be used by anyone, even non-customers. automatic debit

Announced in September, the Nubank Payment Assistant automates transactions and helps users organize their finances. It is possible to use the service directly through the app. Multiple virtual cards

Based on updates, the company allowed the management of physical and digital cards in the “My Cards” area. In addition, the option allows you to generate new virtual cards and add labels for organization.

Google Pay

After a lot of billing from customers, Nubank finally arrived at Google Pay. Launched in February, the feature brings the possibility of registering the card in the Google application and making payments with the cell phone through approximation. Apple Pay

After a long time of waiting, the partnership with Apple Pay only arrived in August. The tool works similarly to Google Pay and payments can be made with any Apple device (iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac). However, it is necessary to use Face ID or Touch ID for authentication. Marketplace

Another Nubank novelty was the investment in the e-commerce sector in 2021. After purchasing the Spin Pay platform, fintech partnered with companies such as AliExpress, Magalu, Dafiti, Samsung and Motorola to provide customers with numerous coupons, discounts and offers exclusives.

IPO/NuSócios

The NuSócios program was launched with the intention of turning millions of clients into partners and offering education about investments. Thus, Nu Holdings (fintech’s leading company) began distributing Nubank shares and allows BDR reserves with values ​​from R$30 to R$300 thousand.

product store

Launched in LGBTQIA+ pride month, another Nubank novelty was the creation of an online store with exclusive branded products. All income collected is converted to social projects and partner entities. The NuDog, version of the roxinho for pets, and the “modern” checkbook, which offers discounts, were also featured in this project.

New visual identity

Due to the innovations, Nubank needed to update its app throughout the year. The interface changes feature a more minimalist design, with a white background, vertical information and services have been integrated in an accessible way for customers.

