120 Corvettes are destroyed by tornadoes at the factory

Tornadoes last week hit the town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and destroyed about 120 brand new Corvette units that were parked in Chevrolet’s local factory yard.

There were still no images of the damage, but Facebook user Kornel Werner has just released photos of the destroyed cars, adding that the sports cars should no longer be sold, due to the contamination of components by water – especially the electronics.

The expectation, so far not confirmed by the manufacturer, is that all cars are turned into scrap. Thus, considering that the Corvette starts at US$ 60.9 thousand in the US (about R$ 347 thousand), GM would have a loss of at least R$ 41.6 million in direct conversion – if the lot is not covered by secure and is in fact completely unusable.

Corvettes destroyed by tornado in USA Image: Reproduction

At the same time, the automaker announced a gradual return to manufacturing activities at Browling Green, which halted production during the holiday season and will resume operations in early January.

In addition to the approximately 120 cars that are supposed to have been completely lost, other Corvettes have been damaged and GM officials are evaluating whether they can be repaired and shipped to customers.

