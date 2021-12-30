13-year-old Brazilian skater breaks three records and joins Guinness

Gui Khuri was the youngest to perform the 1080 degree maneuver. Photo: (Pitaya Films/Guinness)

At 13 years old, the skater from Curitiba, Gui Khury, can already be considered a statement on the world stage in the sport of four wheels, one shape, two trucks, sandpaper and numerous screws. The boy is the youngest in history to have completed the 1080-degree maneuver on the vertical track when he did so in May of last year.

In addition to the achievement, Gui Khury set two other records because of his age. He is the youngest X-Games gold medalist and is also the youngest participant in the extreme sports event, when, in 2019, he competed at 10 years and 225 days.

Upon receiving the Guinness certificates, Gui celebrated saying that: “I am very happy with these three records, they were very special moments in my life and I still want to be able to do much more. Many thanks to Guinness World Records for the recognition.”

Curitiba is part of a very strong wave of young people on skateboarding. In the last Olympiad, for example, the women’s street modality had a podium with athletes aged 14, 13 and 16 – Momiji Nishiya, Rayssa Leal and Funa Nakayama, respectively.

The young athlete from Curitiba was a finalist at the Skate Total Urbe (STU) Open 2021, when he tried again to perform the 1080-degree maneuver that earned him one of Guinness’s record-breaking certificates.

Gui Khury travels well between the vertical tracks and the park, where there are more obstacles and areas to maneuver, and has been featured in national and international competitions.