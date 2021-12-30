2022 could mark ‘the end of the acute phase of the pandemic’ says WHO – News

The year 2022 may mark “the end of the acute phase of the pandemic” of Covid-19, said the director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, who underscored the importance of continuing prevention in view of the “double threat of the Delta and Ômicron variants” of the coronavirus.

Director of Health Emergencies at the organization, Mike Ryan, added at the same press conference that in the near future “it is difficult for the virus to be completely eliminated, but possibly the level of its transmission will be lower, causing occasional outbreaks in unvaccinated populations”.

“We are going to believe that this will be the end, but we are certainly not there yet and there are still obstacles that we hope to overcome by achieving equality in the distribution of vaccines,” he said.

In drawing a parallel between the current coronavirus and the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, Ryan stated: “This virus [da gripe A] it remains among us, but it does not cause the death and destruction of that year because we vaccinate the most vulnerable.”