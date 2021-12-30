2022 Films: Check Out Next Year’s Most Anticipated and Hottest New Releases – Movie News

The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, Elvis biopic and Avatar 2 are just a few of the long-awaited releases for 2022.

2022 promises to be a crucial year for cinemas: after a dismal period due to the pandemic, the film industry has been recovering. Spider-Man: No Volta ao Lar is breaking impressive box office records, showing that, little by little, the public is returning to the theaters.

And look, there’s no shortage of reasons to go to theaters in the next twelve months: Marvel’s Cinematic Universe will gain exciting new chapters — like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi — DC will bet all its cards on The Batman with Robert Pattinson and the highly anticipated Avatar 2 must finally see the light of day.

Ready? So check out the most anticipated and bombastic movies to be released in 2022 below:

the batman

There’s no denying it: expectations are sky-high for the batman. And one of the main reasons for this is the long-awaited performance of Robert Pattinson, who has won many defenders even before his debut. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, filmmaker behind landmark titles such as Planet of the Apes: The Confrontation and Cloverfield: Monster. Recently, an exciting trailer featuring Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman has been made available, further increasing fan anxiety.

Release date of: March 4, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With each passing day, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to be one of the best releases in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe. Starting with the direction: the film is directed by none other than Sam Raimi. Yes, the legend behind classics like Death of the Devil and the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. And if you’ve watched the first teaser of the production, you already know that psychedelia is at full power in this new chapter.

Release date of: May 6, 2022

Avatar 2

If people believed The New Mutants was an urban legend, it is likely that they are not following the soap opera that is the new Avatar. With hundreds of release dates, it looks like the new James Cameron film finally hits theaters next year. In the plot, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) lives quietly with his family on the planet of Pandora, until a new threat emerges to exterminate the Na’vi race. Will it go now?

Release date: December 15, 2022

Panic

We all know that extended horror franchises don’t tend to work. But with Panic, the story is quite different. All sequels — with the exception of the third — are great. And in this fifth film, the creators of Bloody Marriage — one of the best slasher films of the past decade — are behind the scenes.

Release date of: January 13, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman returning to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Christian Bale living an iconic comic book villain… How not to be excited to check out Thor: Love and Thunder? There aren’t many details about Taika Waititi’s new venture yet, but we already know it will be an anthem.

Release date of: July 8, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick has been delayed numerous times because of the pandemic, but will be playing in theaters in 2022. And stay tuned: Lady Gaga is rumored to sing the franchise’s new theme song. The first chapter of the saga — released in 1986 — featured Take My Breath Away from Berlin on the soundtrack. The song remains one of the greatest hits of all time. Will we win another one hit timeless with Gaga?

Release Date: May 26, 2022

Jurassic World Domain

Little is known about the new chapter in the Jurassic World franchise. However, this will be the end of the saga. Plus, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their iconic Jurassic Park roles in this sequel. Excited to see our Renata Klein running away from the dinosaurs again? Oh, and Colin Trevorrow signs the board again.

Release date of: June 10, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7

in addition to starring Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise will be in yet another super production of 2022: Mission Impossible 7. Reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, the star will star opposite other big names like Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. More plot details have yet to be revealed.

Release date of: May 26, 2022

uncharted

If you love film adaptations of iconic games, Uncharted should be at the top of your list of most anticipated films for 2022. The plot follows young explorer Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), descendant of the great explorer Francis Drake, as he shows off his first hunting adventure treasured with shrewd partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). The two set out on a dangerous search for “the greatest treasure ever found” in the city of El Dorado. However, they will be pursued by deadly mercenaries who also desire the valuable item.

Release date of: February 17, 2022

The Flash

The Flash is the hero’s solo film starring the wonderful Ezra Miller. The project will address the arc “flashpoint” from the comics, exploring the multiverse concept in the alternative timeline. The direction is by Andy Muschietti, responsible for the acclaimed It – A Coisa.

Release date of: November 4, 2022

The Northman

The Northman is the complete combo: in addition to being directed by one of the best filmmakers of this century — Robert Eggers, responsible for The Witch and The Lighthouse — the film promises to deliver a quirky narrative in all aspects — including photography and aesthetics — and brings Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor Joy, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Skarsgård and Bjork (Yes, you read that right) in the cast. The plot is an epic of revenge that encompasses both Nordic and supernatural elements. There is a lot coming!

Release date of: April 2022

Elvis

After successful biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Respect and Rocketman, Hollywood is preparing another super production about a legendary music personality: Elvis. Austin Butler is in charge of playing one of the most important men in the music industry. Tom Hanks will be the singer’s manager. Even the Forrest Gump actor contracted COVID-19 during the filming of the feature.

Release date of: June 24, 2022

spencer

Kristen Stewart fans were frustrated when Spencer was pushed back from November this year to 2022. But the wait will be worth it: the actress is already an awards season favorite for her sublime portrayal of Princess Diana. There’s no denying it: the former Twilight star has managed to revive all the mannerisms, gestures and emotional nuances of one of the most famous personalities on the planet. The Oscar is hers!

Release date of: February 3, 2022

