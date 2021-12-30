3 factors that decrease the risk of developing dementia and 2 that increase – 12/29/2021

A Columbia University study identified the extent to which exercise, education, social activities and other elements protect people from brain deterioration, which is not always permanent.

About two in ten people over age 65 have mild cognitive impairment – a noticeable change in memory, problem-solving skills, or attention. This is caused, in part, by the same brain changes that occur in dementia.

Although mild cognitive impairment usually has little effect on a person’s way of life, 5% to 10% of people with it will develop dementia.

Why some people with mild cognitive impairment develop dementia while others do not is still a mystery.

But a recent study at Columbia University in New York has identified several factors that determine whether a person is more or less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment.

These findings may give us a clue as to who may be more likely to develop dementia.

The researchers looked at 2,903 people aged 65 and over and tracked their brain function for nine years.

Cognitive impairment was diagnosed by examining whether volunteers had difficulty performing a memory exercise, whether they reported difficulty performing certain daily tasks (such as using the phone) and were not diagnosed with dementia.

At baseline, all participants had normal brain function. At the six-year follow-up, 1,805 participants had normal cognitive function, 752 had mild cognitive impairment, and 301 had dementia.

The researchers then followed the cognitively impaired group for another three years.

Because some participants “lost follow-up,” the researchers were only able to look at 480 people from the original group with mild cognitive impairment.

Although 142 still had mild cognitive impairment, they found that 62 people in that group developed dementia.

The researchers also found that 276 people no longer met criteria for mild cognitive impairment – showing that mild cognitive impairment does not always lead to dementia and is not necessarily permanent.

Let’s look first at the factors associated with a lower risk of developing mild cognitive impairment.

1. education

The time a person spends in education was a factor that decreased a person’s risk of having mild cognitive impairment.

People with an average schooling of 11.5 years were 5% less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment compared to those with only 10 years of schooling. The study did not differentiate the type of education (such as school or higher education).

One theory for this link is that longer time in education is related to higher socioeconomic status – which may mean that a person has better access to a healthier lifestyle and better health care.

Another theory is that education helps the brain build more neurons and connections, which helps keep it functioning properly. This can help the brain compensate for any changes that might occur as a result of mild cognitive impairment, such as memory loss.

2. Leisure activities

People who were more physically or socially active also had a slightly lower risk of developing mild cognitive impairment.

To measure how social or active the participants were, they filled out a questionnaire about what activities they performed and how often, such as walking or going to the movies.

The researchers then gave the participants 13 points. The higher the score, the more active the participant was.

Those who did not have mild cognitive impairment scored an average of 7.5. Those with mild cognitive impairment scored slightly below 7.4. People with dementia scored 5.8.

Previous studies have also shown that moderate-intensity activities (such as swimming) during middle age or later in life can reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment.

The protective effect of exercise can be explained by beneficial structural changes that take place in our brain as a result of exercise.

Evidence also shows that being social can help maintain brain health and reduce the risk of premature death.

3. Income

People who earned more than $36,000 (BRL 202,000) per year had a 20% lower chance of developing mild cognitive impairment compared to those who earned less than $9,000 (BRL 50,000) per year .

Income is likely associated with a lower risk of cognitive impairment for reasons similar to education.

Since people with a higher income are more likely to have better health conditions and a better diet and lifestyle.

They may also live in areas where environmental factors – such as pollution – have the least effect on them. This is important, as mounting evidence shows that pollution can also be linked to diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

greater risk

Columbia University researchers have also identified several factors associated with an increased risk of developing mild cognitive impairment. They include:

1. Genetics

The presence of the AP0E E4 allele (one of two or more versions of a gene) increased the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment by 18%.

This finding is in line with previous evidence, which also shows that this allele may increase the risk of dementia.

People with AP0E E4 are about three times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those with a different variant of the AP0E gene.

Experts think this is because this variant makes people more likely to accumulate toxic protein deposits in the brain – a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers also think that this gene only causes damage in old age.

two. Underlying health conditions

People with one or more chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, depression or diabetes, have a 9% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, according to researchers at Columbia University.

Having multiple health problems can mean that a person is less involved in their daily routine activities or social life.

Both can accelerate the decline in brain health. Other conditions, such as heart disease, also increase the risk of cognitive decline.

The study reminds us that mild cognitive impairment is not necessarily a prelude to dementia.

In fact, some study volunteers who had mild cognitive impairment eventually returned to normal brain function.

It’s not entirely the reason, but it could be due to lifestyle changes after diagnosis (such as more exercise), which may have better results.

Although it may also be the case that some participants were misdiagnosed at baseline. This is unlikely, given the wide range of tools they used to confirm diagnoses.

Our brains are dynamic and keeping them active for life is important.

While there are some risk factors – like our genes – that we can’t change, staying active and following a healthy lifestyle can be one way to reduce our risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia.