34 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

A new week started yesterday and today (28) you can check out the new selection with paid apps and games distributed for free on the Play Store. THE CT went to the Play Store in search of cool offers to improve your cell phone and, at the same time, save your pocket.
The list of the day is pretty full: in all, there are 34 cool options (icon packs, apps and mobile games) to download and try on mobile — and, if you like it, keep it forever.
Check out the complete list below and remember that the offers are available for a limited time (ie, take advantage soon). In parentheses you see the official price of each app or game available for free.
Apps
Games
AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4.99) – Action
Heroes Defender Premium (BRL 1.29) – Strategy
Survivalist: invasion PRO (BRL 18.99) – Action
Epic Heroes War – Premium (BRL 1.39) – Action
Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG (BRL 3.29) – RPG
WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy Attack (Premium) (BRL 9.99) – Action
Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2.09) – Action
klocki (BRL 0.99) – Puzzle
DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG
MinionSlayer: Growth Defense (BRL 4.99) – Strategy
Superhero Robot Premium (BRL 1.29) – Action
Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99) – RPG
Calc Fast (BRL 2.69) – Casual
Neo Monsters (BRL 0.99) – Casual
Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (BRL 3.69) – Action
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action
Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1.39) – RPG
Shadow Knight: Ninja RPG Offline Games Paid Fight (BRL 0.99) – Action
Cyber Stickman: Offline Game (BRL 2.20) – Action
Message Quest – the fantastic adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual
A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1: Stone of magic ($4.99) – Casual
Superhero War Premium (BRL 1.29) – Action
Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon (BRL 0.99) – Action
Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie (BRL 0.99) – Action
League of Stickman – Best Action game (Dreamsky) (BRL 0.99) – Action
Cytus II (BRL 7.49) – RPG
Demon Warrior Premium ($1.29) – Action
Icon packs
