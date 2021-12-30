34 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on 34 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28) 0 Views

A new week started yesterday and today (28) you can check out the new selection with paid apps and games distributed for free on the Play Store. THE CT went to the Play Store in search of cool offers to improve your cell phone and, at the same time, save your pocket.

The list of the day is pretty full: in all, there are 34 cool options (icon packs, apps and mobile games) to download and try on mobile — and, if you like it, keep it forever.

Check out the complete list below and remember that the offers are available for a limited time (ie, take advantage soon). In parentheses you see the official price of each app or game available for free.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

  • AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4.99) – Action

  • Heroes Defender Premium (BRL 1.29) – Strategy

  • Survivalist: invasion PRO (BRL 18.99) – Action

  • Epic Heroes War – Premium (BRL 1.39) – Action

  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG (BRL 3.29) – RPG

  • WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy Attack (Premium) (BRL 9.99) – Action

  • Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2.09) – Action

  • klocki (BRL 0.99) – Puzzle

  • DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG

  • MinionSlayer: Growth Defense (BRL 4.99) – Strategy

  • Superhero Robot Premium (BRL 1.29) – Action

  • Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99) – RPG

  • Calc Fast (BRL 2.69) – Casual

  • Neo Monsters (BRL 0.99) – Casual

  • Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (BRL 3.69) – Action

  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action

  • Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1.39) – RPG

  • Shadow Knight: Ninja RPG Offline Games Paid Fight (BRL 0.99) – Action

  • Cyber ​​Stickman: Offline Game (BRL 2.20) – Action

  • Message Quest – the fantastic adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual

  • A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1: Stone of magic ($4.99) – Casual

  • Superhero War Premium (BRL 1.29) – Action

  • Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon (BRL 0.99) – Action

  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie (BRL 0.99) – Action

  • League of Stickman – Best Action game (Dreamsky) (BRL 0.99) – Action

  • Cytus II (BRL 7.49) – RPG

  • Demon Warrior Premium ($1.29) – Action

Icon packs

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Nintendo completely dominates the best sellers list on Amazon in 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury first. Amazon has unveiled the most purchased games …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved