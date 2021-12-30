34 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

A new week started yesterday and today (28) you can check out the new selection with paid apps and games distributed for free on the Play Store. THE CT went to the Play Store in search of cool offers to improve your cell phone and, at the same time, save your pocket.

The list of the day is pretty full: in all, there are 34 cool options (icon packs, apps and mobile games) to download and try on mobile — and, if you like it, keep it forever.

Check out the complete list below and remember that the offers are available for a limited time (ie, take advantage soon). In parentheses you see the official price of each app or game available for free.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4.99) – Action

Heroes Defender Premium (BRL 1.29) – Strategy

Survivalist: invasion PRO (BRL 18.99) – Action

Epic Heroes War – Premium (BRL 1.39) – Action

Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG (BRL 3.29) – RPG

WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy Attack (Premium) (BRL 9.99) – Action

Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2.09) – Action

klocki (BRL 0.99) – Puzzle

DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG

MinionSlayer: Growth Defense (BRL 4.99) – Strategy

Superhero Robot Premium (BRL 1.29) – Action

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99) – RPG

Calc Fast (BRL 2.69) – Casual

Neo Monsters (BRL 0.99) – Casual

Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (BRL 3.69) – Action

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action

Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1.39) – RPG

Shadow Knight: Ninja RPG Offline Games Paid Fight (BRL 0.99) – Action

Cyber ​​Stickman: Offline Game (BRL 2.20) – Action

Message Quest – the fantastic adventures of Feste (BRL 7.99) – Casual

A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1: Stone of magic ($4.99) – Casual

Superhero War Premium (BRL 1.29) – Action

Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon (BRL 0.99) – Action

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie (BRL 0.99) – Action

League of Stickman – Best Action game (Dreamsky) (BRL 0.99) – Action

Cytus II (BRL 7.49) – RPG

Demon Warrior Premium ($1.29) – Action

Icon packs