5 Common Mistakes When Taking Care of Your Car

Carrying out preventive maintenance within the deadlines recommended by the owner’s manual is the first step to prolong your car’s useful life and avoid more serious problems later on.

However, there are procedures that many consider beneficial for the automobile itself, but which actually are capable of shortening its useful life, despite the good intentions.

We selected five lapses capable of putting so much affection for the car itself to be lost. After all, it’s never too late to learn how to treat equity better. Check out.

1 – Always run with a cold engine

Engine needs to reach optimal operating temperature to receive proper lubrication Image: Disclosure

Many beat their chests when saying that their car is running too little and is “like it’s zero kilometer”.

However, low mileage is not always a virtue: it depends a lot on how you run the vehicle.

I’ll just explain: the engine needs to reach a certain temperature for the heat to expand the internal components and, thus, provide ideal operating conditions and lubrication.

Using the car continuously on very short distances, insufficient to reach the correct temperature, accelerates wear and increases fuel consumption.

“Driving for less than 15 minutes does not even heat the engine oil, making proper lubrication impossible. There are cars with low mileage that show more wear compared to a more wheeled model, which however runs most of the time at the ideal temperature”, points out Erwin Franieck, advanced engineering mentor at SAE Brasil.

Franieck informs that vehicles fueled with ethanol tend to have more problems in the “cold phase”, especially in locations with lower temperatures.

“On cold days, starting an engine fueled with ethanol tends to be more difficult in older cars, without a pre-heating system. More fuel is injected at the start and the unburned part of the ethanol generates water as waste. If the engine not heating properly, the water does not evaporate and ends up contaminating the oil, compromising its performance”.

2 – Complete radiator level with tap water

The coolant level must be topped up with a combination of demineralized water and additive Image: Photo: Shutterstock

Checking the level of the engine’s cooling system regularly is a great habit, especially if the car is heavily run, more prone to leaks.

But completing the level with tap water is a very harmful practice, as, over time, this causes corrosion and even clogging of pipes, internal ducts and the water pump – in addition to reducing the boiling temperature.

When consulting the owner’s manual of different vehicles, the basic guidance is the same: put distilled or demineralized water in combination with the additive recommended by the assembler, in the correct proportion.

“The percentage of the additive varies according to the vehicle. Some require putting more or less in the reservoir. Always follow what the manual says”, recommends engineer Francisco Satkunas, SAE Brasil’s advisor.

Ordinary water, whether from the tap, the river or even mineral water, from those purchased at the supermarket, forms undesirable residues, such as limestone.

The additive, in turn, is essential to prevent corrosion and also raise the boiling point of the coolant – reducing the risk of the engine “boiling”.

It is worth noting that the reservoir, also known as an expansion vessel, should never be opened with the engine still hot – the liquid and gases heated and under pressure can cause serious burns.

After the engine cools, open the cover slowly and carefully, pressing it lightly down and turning it counterclockwise.

If the engine overheats due to lack of liquid, double the care when opening the lid and add the demineralized water and the additive slowly and in small amounts – this prevents the thermal shock, capable of cracking the engine block.

As for the level, this must be between the maximum and minimum markings present on the reservoir.

3 – Change oil only according to mileage

A car that runs poorly should not delay changing the oil; in general, lubricant loses efficiency in 6 months Image: Lucas Lacaz Ruiz/A1

Changing the engine oil and the respective filter within the mileage stipulated in the owner’s manual is a basic guideline for you to avoid unforeseen and eventually high expenses.

However, many are unaware that, in addition to the distance covered, the fluid has an expiration date. In other words: the time of exchange is determined by the item that wins first.

Franieck explains that, after a certain period, the oil components degrade and its lubricating capacity is compromised, increasing the friction of the engine’s internal components – and, consequently, consumption.

Another detail: in severe conditions of use, such as driving predominantly on unpaved roads, with a lot of load and under congested traffic, the mileage and the deadline for change are anticipated.

The specialist also recommends faithfully following the oil specification recommended in the vehicle manual.

It is worth noting that engine oil is not the only item with an expiration date in a car – tires, for example, also lose efficiency after a certain period, even without running. The expiration date of the tire is informed on the respective side.

4 – Use fuel of dubious origin

ANP inspector (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) tests the quality of gasoline Image: ANP/Disclosure

In order to save money, even more in times of inflated fuel, it is common to prefer fuel at stations that offer the best prices.

Low price is not synonymous with adulteration, but it is worth being suspicious when the prices practiced are far below the market average.

Erwin Franieck advises to prioritize known posts and always ask for the invoice to prove the purchase.

The tip is important, as gasoline “baptized” with solvent and ethanol adulterated with water can seriously affect the health of the engine and its aggregates.

“The solvent damages components such as ducts, seals and rubberized parts, in addition to causing the formation of deposits inside the propellant. Ethanol with more water than the specification determines accelerates the corrosion of items and causes irregular functioning”.

The immediate consequences of filling with adulterated fuel are loss of performance and high consumption.

5 – Ignore engine break-in

Renault says in the Sandero 2020 manual not to exceed 130 km/h in the first 1,000 km Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

Some people buy a brand new car thinking that breaking in the engine is a thing of the past.

However, many brands, not to mention most of them, still bring in the manual guidelines not to abuse the accelerator during the first kilometers of use.

Thus, the engine is not as required until internal components adjust and it reaches the ideal operating level – with increased performance and reduced fuel consumption.

The Renault Sandero manual has this recommendation: “Until you reach the first 1,000 km, do not exceed 130 km/h in the highest gear change or 3,000 to 3,500 rpm. However, only after about 3,000 km, your vehicle will provide everything your performance”.

According to Erwin Franieck, despite technological advances, current internal combustion engine designs still take into account the “break-in” period and there is nothing to indicate that this will change in the near future.

“The surface of the internal metallic components of a new engine presents roughness, that is, variations in relief that are not ideal. This is true for the entire power train, including gears, shafts and bearings, which need mileage to reach this settlement natural”, explains the expert.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.