5 mistakes made by those who think they take good care of their car

extend to life of a vehicle It is possible to follow the guidelines recommended in the manual and carry out preventive maintenance within the correct deadlines. But even full of good intentions, owners can make mistakes that can cause problems in the medium and long term.

Discover five practices that reduce the life of the car and stop making these mistakes right now.

1 – Change oil only when the manual says

The basic guideline given in the manuals is that the engine oil and its filter need to be replaced after the car reaches a certain mileage. However, in addition to the distance covered, the product also has an expiration date to be respected.

After a while, the oil’s components degrade and its lubricating capacity is reduced, which increases consumption, explains Erwin Franieck, advanced engineering mentor at SAE Brasil. The ideal is always to follow the recommendation in the manual, but also to observe the product’s expiration date.

2 – Always ride with a cold engine

Always driving the car in very short distances, insufficient to reach the correct temperature, wears out the engine and increases fuel consumption. This is because the engine needs to reach an ideal temperature to reach ideal operating and lubrication conditions.

“Driving for less than 15 minutes does not even heat the engine oil, making proper lubrication impossible. It has a car with low mileage that presents more wear compared to a more wheeled model, which, however, runs most of the time at the ideal temperature”, says the specialist.

According to them, problems in the “cold phase” are even more common in vehicles fueled with ethanol. “on cold days […] more fuel is injected at start-up and the unburned part of the ethanol generates water as waste. If the engine does not warm up properly, the water does not evaporate and ends up contaminating the oil, compromising its performance”.

3 – Put tap water in the radiator

It is essential to check the level of the engine’s cooling system frequently, but never use tap water to fill up what is missing. It can cause corrosion and clogging of pipes, internal ducts and water pump, as well as reduce the boiling temperature.

According to the manual, the owner must use distilled or demineralized water combined with the correct amount of additive recommended by the assembler. This second component is necessary to prevent corrosion and increase the boiling of the coolant, decreasing the risk of the engine “boiling”.

“The percentage of additive varies according to the vehicle. Some require putting more or less in the reservoir. Always follow what the manual says”, explains engineer Francisco Satkunas, SAE Brasil board member.

4 – Fill up with fuel of doubtful origin

Eager to save money, many drivers refuel wherever prices are most important. Although a low price is not synonymous with adulteration, it is good to be suspicious of values ​​that are much lower than those practiced in the market.

The specialist recommends the owner to prefer known stations and always ask for the purchase invoice. The consequences of using “named” gasoline are serious, such as serious damage to the engine and its aggregates.

“The solvent damages components such as ducts, seals and rubberized parts, in addition to causing deposits to form inside the impeller. Ethanol with more water than the specification determines accelerates the corrosion of items and causes irregular functioning”, says Franieck.

5 – Do not break in the engine

The breaking-in of the engine of new cars remains a recommended practice by the vast majority of brands. The Renault Sandero manual, for example, advises that the driver “does not exceed 130 km/h in the highest gear change or 3,000 to 3,500 rpm” until completing “the first 1,000 km”. After that mark, the car starts to deliver all the promised performance.

Franieck recalls that internal combustion engines, despite technological advances, continue to need this period of “break-in”. According to him, this should not change any time soon.

“The surface of the internal metallic components of a new engine presents roughness, that is, variations in the relief that are not ideal. This is true for the entire power train, including gears, shafts and bearings, which need mileage to achieve this natural settlement”, he adds.