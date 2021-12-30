This week, 99Pay customers who use their digital wallet to pay bills with their credit card had terrible news. From now on, the limit for credit card payments at 99Pay will be just R$600. This change affects, above all, those who used this function to earn points and miles.

With that, now that you exceed the amount of R$600 in payment of bank slips with a credit card at 99Pay, you will have to pay fees.

You’ll probably like it too:

99Pay account blocked? See trick to redeem your money!

Caixa and 99Pay are among the worst companies in Reclame Aqui

How much does one thousand reais yield at 99Pay with 9.25% Selic?

99Pay lowers limit for credit card payments

The reduction in the limit is now announced to some customers through notifications from the 99 racing app. In the notice, the company says that the customer will have up to R$600 per month in credit card transactions, without fees. If the customer exceeds the amount of R$600, then a fee of 2.8% will be applied on the excess amount. For example, if the customer paid a total of R$620 in bank slips with their credit card, then they will have to pay the 2.8% fee on the R$20, totaling R$5.60 in fees.

On the other hand, the notice suggests that the customer use this fee exemption to make day-to-day payments, such as water, electricity, gas bills, etc.

Remember that 99Pay’s exclusive app does not allow payment of boletos, this function being exclusive to the racing app.

99Pay limits have been much better

Before, 99Pay had much better maximum values ​​for credit card usage. Check out what the old limits were:

up to R$ 2 thousand per month in general slips;

up to R$4,000 per month in utility bills (such as water, electricity and gas);

up to R$ 2 thousand in transfers to friends;

up to R$ 2 thousand in portfolio balance recharges;

finally, up to R$300 in prepaid cell phone recharges.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Your Digital Credit