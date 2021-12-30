A man pretends to be an American general and applies coup to a woman – Generals

Hairdresser and supposed American general met on Instagram (Photo: Creative/Commons/Disclosure) A 51-year-old hairdresser called the Military Police (PM) in Uberaba this Tuesday (28/12) after realizing that she was being the victim of a financial coup, committed by a man who claimed to be an American general and with whom he had a virtual relationship . The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) informed that it has opened an investigative procedure and the victim will be heard in the next few days.

According to the occurrence, about 15 days ago the hairdresser met the suspect through Instagram, and shortly thereafter they began to date virtually.

At one point, the suspect requested financial assistance for the victim to release an alleged amount of money (according to him, of 580 thousand dollars), which he would receive as a result of his participation in “a mission in Syria”.

At first, the victim believed and started to make several bank transfers totaling R$ 11,349.80.

Finally, after the man once again requested the deposit of another R$ 8,000, the hairdresser became suspicious and registered the occurrence of embezzlement against the alleged American general.

According to information from the PCMG, the security body opened an investigative procedure, and the victim will be heard within the next few days. “Opportunity in which to be able to propose due criminal representation, as determined by law, to continue the investigation”, concludes a note from the PCMG.

According to article 171 of the Penal Code, the penalty for anyone who obtains, for himself or another person, unlawful advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or maintaining someone in error, through artifice, ruse, or any other fraudulent means, of imprisonment of one to five years and fine.