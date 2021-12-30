A millionaire salary is offered to Ferreira, but Fenerbahçe runs into a demand from the Guild

Immortal’s moves to fix the team that will face the next one now counts on a factor that could take Ferreira do Grêmio out. According to information from truco channel 1907 Media TV and confirmed by the portals GaúchaZH and gremista.net, Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, arrived with force in the attacker and offered an attractive salary for Tricolor.

The salary proposal is around 1.5 million euros per year, about R$ 800 thousand monthly. At the moment, the big problem for the transfer to become a reality is the rescission fine of 8 million euros. However, the Turkish club works to reduce this amount.

Ferreira is a differential player at Grêmio. It is not necessary to detail how the Brasileirão campaign was terrible for the club, with the relegation to Serie B, however, the striker managed good performances, nailing satisfactory numbers. Ferreirinha played in 52 matches, scored 14 times and made 13 assists.

The conversations are not on an easy path, as Grêmio has recently declared that it does not want to reduce the amount of the fine. Immortal does not rule out Ferreira, and is already planning to open negotiations to keep the offspring in the club. A salary increase and an attractive contract time are part of Tricolor’s projections in the conversations to renew with the attacker.