A patient who had a “penis in the nose” and wore a mask to hide it was operated on: “Christmas present”

Photo: Publicity/Thomas Romo – Lenox Hill Hospital





The American Conrado Estrada “liked” to wear a mask on his face even before the pandemic changed our habits. That’s because his nose had grown so big that the 57-year-old painter and worker had trouble eating and breathing, so he preferred to cover it up.

“They looked at me. The kids asked the mothers what happened to me. And I avoided that by wearing a face mask all the time,” he said. The information is from the “Extra”. “His nose reached my lips and, whenever I ate, he would touch the silverware,” he said.

The American is said to have received a “Christmas gift” this year: a new nose. It was operated on by plastic surgeon Thomas Romo, director of reconstructive facial plastic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital.

The specialist said the patient had a “latent infection” that made it appear as if he had “a penis for a nose.”

For years, Conrad suffered from a disfigured nose caused by rhinophyma. The cause of the disease is unknown, although it has been classified as a form of rosacea, an inflammatory skin disease.

Now, without the aesthetic necessity of the mask (it is still necessary against covid-19), Conrado’s smile can be seen by friends and family.