A Place in the Sun: Janine humiliates Barbara after being accused of treason





In this Wednesday’s (29) chapter of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will follow her wave of bad luck after having her farce exposed to her father and husband. After feeling the indifference of Renato (Cauã Reymond) with her, the villain will deduce that he is having an affair with Janine (Indira Nascimento) and will attack her former friend.

Everything will start after she finds her husband’s wedding ring in her jacket pocket, soon after she finds a receipt from a flower shop and with the help of her mother-in-law Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), the rich woman discovers that the flowers went to the writer. “Besides stealing my story and writing about it, now she wants to steal my husband,” the bitch will say.

She arrives at the apartment where Janine is, sees the flowers in a vase and goes after her classmate. “It’s very cynicism. All the time there, playing the victim, the poor thing… In addition to appropriating my story, my experience… Yes, because if I hadn’t told you about the loss of my son, you would I wouldn’t have written a line. Now, on top of that, he’s been wanting to rob my husband”, she will shoot.

Janine steps down from the heel and puts the villain in her place. “Your husband doesn’t have an affair with me. But be careful, because, for sure, sooner or later he’s going to end up having an affair with someone. Everything is false about you”, he will blurt out.

And the humiliation doesn’t stop there, the writer will talk about everything that was stuck since she was robbed by the pampered. “You’ll never be able to write anything. Superficial like that, you have nothing to say, really. To anyone,” he concludes.