‘A Place in the Sun’: Lara discovers that Noca lied about her son

In the next chapters of novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Lara (Andréia Horta) will discover that Noca (Marieta Severo) has lied about her son.

The girl will be looking for her grandmother’s birth certificate when she finds the one from Jerônimo Moreira Correia Bastos. She will show the document to Matthew (Danton Mello):

– It’s her other son, my mother’s brother, but… Look at the date.

– What’s the matter?

– My grandmother said he was born after my mother, when, in fact, he was born five years earlier.

– What do you mean, but… How strange… – he will opine.

– Strange is little, Matthew. But even so, I won’t say anything. Even because it’s no use. Grandma’s modus operandi is this: she makes up any lie and that’s it. In fact, what I have to do is investigate on my own. It’s my family’s past. And I have a right to know what happened. There is a mystery behind this, a very big mystery. And I cant rest until I find out what it is, Lara will promise.

