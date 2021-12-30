Abel Ferreira guarantees that he will stay at Palmeiras, even though Benfica wishes – 12/30/2021

The dance of the chairs of the coaches in Brazilian and Portuguese football will not arrive at Palmeiras anytime soon. THE UOL Sport he learned from coach Abel Ferreira’s interlocutors that the opening of a vacancy in charge of the Benfica team did not seduce the coach from Palma, who guaranteed his permanence at Alviverde.

There was already a strong conviction at Palmeiras that he would not leave. Not least because Abel was already being probed by the Lisbon club even before the fall of Jorge Jesus.

The report managed to find out from people close to Abel that Estádio da Luz will not be the coach’s home in the near future. Abel is fully interested in remaining at Palmeiras for a while, even though he did not accept the offer of a contractual extension, with a salary increase of almost 50%, to move the end of his contract to the end of 2024.

The conquest of a second Libertadores raised the level of coach in his native country, where he is undeniably seen as a future candidate to lead one of the country’s big three —Benfica, Porto and Sporting— and even the national team in the future. But not now.

Abel should arrive in Brazil on January 4th and restart his work at Palmeiras on the 5th, with a view to the 2022 season and, in particular, to the Club World Cup. The competition so desired by the fans starts being disputed by Palmeiras from February 8th, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to Benfica, Abel is on the list of Leeds United (ENG), the current club owned by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa. After a great season of return to the Premier League in the 2020-21 season, the Yorkshire team has a very bad English championship, and Bielsa’s departure is considered practically certain at the end of the current season.