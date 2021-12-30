Abel Ferreira makes the decision to leave Palmeiras and replace Jorge Jesus at Benfica

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

After Jorge Jesus left the command of Benfica, the name of coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, was speculated at the Portuguese club. The coach of Verdão would have been approached by the club even before agreeing on the departure of the former Flamengo.

According to the journalist from Uol Esporte, Vitor Guedes, the coach has already told Palmeiras that he will not leave Alviverde, despite missing Portugal. The coach had already said that after winning the Copa Libertadores and repeated it again.

“He gave the word to Palmeiras that he will stay. Abel Ferreira gave the floor to Leila Pereira (President of Palmeiras) who will stay and reiterated that word to the board now with the absence of Jorge Jesus”, said the journalist in “No Fim de Papo”, by Uol Esporte, this Wednesday (29).

Abel Ferreira hopes to receive big reinforcements for the 2022 season at alviverde paulista. After the Libertadores title, the club goes in search of the Club World Cup.

After leaving Benfica, and with Flamengo agreed with Paulo Sousa, now Jorge Jesus is in negotiations with Atlético-MG, which lost Cuca this week. According to information from the sports media, the Minas Gerais club may hire the former Flamengo commander.

