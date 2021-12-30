Accident kills a person and hurts children and teenagers – General

Tricycle was completely destroyed by accident on BR-040 (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

A crash between three vehicles on the BR-040, in Caranda, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, left six injured – including two children and a teenager – and one dead, this Wednesday (29/12).

According to the Fire Department, the accident occurred around 12:00 am, close to kilometer 674. The crash involved a tricycle, a passenger vehicle and a road.

The person who was riding the tricycle died on the spot and had to be expelled by the Fire Department team. The victim’s identity, age and gender were not disclosed.

In the passenger car, all five occupants had minor injuries: two children, ages 3 and 5; a 16-year-old teenager; and a man and a woman, with no ages informed.

The driver on the way was assisted and referred to a health unit by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

Runway had to be completely closed (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

Around 15:00, Via 040 reported via Twitter that the track, feeling the Federal District (DF), was completely closed.

The dynamics of the accident have not been clarified.

In addition to four guards from the firefighters and the Samu rescue team, the Military Police, the PRF, the Civil Police and first responders from Via 040 were at the scene.