Actors from previous films helped with the script

[Texto contém spoilers de Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa e Gavião Arqueiro]

Spider-Man: No Return Home fulfilled the wish of many fans by bringing it back Tobey Maguire, who lived Teioso between 2002 and 2007, and Andrew Garfield, who used the mask between 2012 and 2014, to help the version of Tom Holland facing some of the greatest villains the hero has ever encountered in cinema. Screenwriters of the feature, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed in an interview with THR that veterans helped set the momentum for their Webhead variants, whose lives have taken different turns since fans last saw them.

“They came up with great ideas that really elevated what we wanted to do and added layers and arcs that reinforced the notion that [essas duas versões] were helping Tom’s Peter,” McKenna said. “They help him get through a pivotal moment in the film’s climax. A lot of this was brought on by the ideas of Tobey and Andrew and what they believed their characters could bring to the film.”.

According to the screenwriter, Maguire wanted the details about his Peter Parker’s life to be “very minimal”, while Garfield “loved the idea [de seu Homem-Aranha] still be haunted by what happened in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2”. “They are facing their own problems. We tried to write for the characters they did a great job creating.”.

McKenna also commented on the absence of an Uncle Ben in the trilogy led by Jon Watts, reinforcing that the version lived by Tom Holland was not made to be the same as his predecessors, having to go through a different ordeal before becoming the hero he is destined to be. “I think people can take whatever they want [da trama], but we were working on it as we went through the story we created for it.”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

