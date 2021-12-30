Advised by João Paulo, Diógenes sees Copinha as a chance to grow up in Santos

Santos is still preparing to compete in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. In this edition, one of the most experienced players in the Alvinegro squad will be goalkeeper Diógenes. The 20-year-old athlete was part of the professional team, but decided to defend Peixe in the youth tournament.

“I think we have to be playing regardless of everything. I had the possibility to choose whether I would go down to play Copinha and that’s why I’m here. Even more, I already want preparation to continue with the professional, to have a good championship and continue in São Paulo,” he told Santos TV.

Despite Santos’ reputation for revealing great players, the club has been facing difficulties to do well in Copinha. In 2020, the team was eliminated in the second phase, losing on penalties to Ponte Preta after a 1-1 draw. In 2019, the club didn’t even pass the group stage, behind União Mogi and São Caetano.

“The responsibility increases more and more. We always have to be protagonists in the championships. We always have to look for good results. Santos’ shirt is very heavy. It is an honor and a pride to compete in a Copinha for Santos,” he said.

Diógenes also highlighted that he usually talks with some athletes from the professional cast and is now seeking to pass this on to the Meninos da Vila

“In the professional we have many examples, such as Sanchez, Marinho and João Paulo, who always talk to me, who always advised me. What I can add to the base staff, I will add,” he concluded.

So far, Santos has three Copinha titles, won in 1984, 2013 and 2014. Peixe is in the group and is in group 8, along with Ferroviária, Rondoniense-GO and Operário-PR. Alvinegro debuts in the tournament on January 3, at 21:45 (GMT), in front of the club from Paraná, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

