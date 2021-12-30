After a complicated birth, Ilana despairs of a baby’s death · TV News

After facing a high-risk pregnancy, Ilana (Mariana Lima) will have a very complicated birth, and one of the twins will not resist and will die in Um Lugar ao Sol. daughter in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

already in the chapter this Thursday (30), Rebeca’s best friend (Andrea Beltrão) will have the first sign that pregnancy is going to be a much bigger challenge than she had imagined. The former model will rush to the hospital after a bleed, which won’t seem so serious at first.

The obstetrician Gabriela (Natália Lage), however, will tell the patient that she may even suffer a miscarriage in the final stretch of pregnancy. The doctor will give as a solution to induce her to a premature birth. The procedure, however, can cause serious consequences for the health of the mother and babies.

Ilana and Breno will not agree on which decision they will take and will have a long discussion, which will last for a few chapters in the series. The episode will even gain contours related to the advertiser’s infidelity with the health professional.

The owner of the producer will continue the pregnancy, will change doctors and will go into labor in the scenes that will aired on January 10th . Very shaken, she will demand the presence of Gabriela, who will reassure her during the risky procedure.

One of the babies won’t make it, and Ilana will go to tears. Breno, in turn, will be consoled by Cecília (Fernanda Marques). The young woman will take advantage of the sensitive situation to kiss the photographer.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year, when Globo launches the remake of Pantanal.

