After announcing bladder cancer, Celso Portiolli says he is cured of the disease; understand

After sharing on social media the diagnosis of bladder cancer this Tuesday morning (28), presenter Celso Portiolli recorded a new video explaining that, in fact, he is already cured of cancer and will undergo preventive treatment in 2022 to prevent the disease from advancing.

“I want to clarify just one little thing that’s scaring a lot of people. The way they’re putting it on the headline… I had cancer, I don’t have cancer. I had a tiny, unique polyp, it took off. I had it, it took off. No there’s more,” he explained, in the new video posted on his Instagram.

The presenter explained that people misunderstood his previous placement and this worried his friends and family. Now, Celso will proceed to the immunotherapy treatment phase. “So now I’m just going to do an immunotherapy treatment, understand? The way they’re putting it, my friends are calling me here, almost crying. I had it, it’s over. All right? That’s it,” he pointed out.

Celso also stressed the importance of performing routine tests to discover health problems such as tumors that are still at an early stage, which further increases the chance of cure. “It was God who told me to go there for the exam. ‘Go there and take the test’. I really felt it and I’m sure it was God who sent me there to take the exam to find it right at the beginning, at the earliest stage, understand?”, he said.

Check out the video: