After changing ‘vaccination’ for ‘vagina’, Globo reporter commits a new gaffe live: ‘Anal’ · TV News

Two years after changing “vaccination” for “vagina” during a live appearance on GloboNews, reporter André Coelho committed a new faux pas at Estúdio i. When talking about the rush of last-minute shopping for Christmas this year, the journalist dropped the word “anal”, but soon corrected himself for the mistake.

Coelho’s slip had been committed last Friday (24), but the video at the time only went viral on Tuesday (28). The reporter talked about people late for Christmas preparations.

“Good afternoon to you, good afternoon to everyone who follows Studio I. We were talking about vaccination, it is the vaccination that is guaranteeing an anal… A Christmas, sorry, more lively now for Brazilian families”, introduced the reporter, giggling lightly at the faux pas.

The Virei Jornalista page was one of the profiles that shared the video, and André Coelho commented with good humor on Instagram. “Hahahaha, I ended the year becoming a meme! Good entries for everyone!”, joked the Globo employee, making the pun on “entries” with “holes”.

In 2019, the journalist had already gone viral when talking about vaccines, but those that served to protect the population from the Zika virus, caused by the dengue mosquito: “There’s a screen to show how the vagina… The vaccine, sorry, acts against the Zika virus”.

Check out the videos: