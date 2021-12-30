After collecting Tulio’s horns, Rebeca catches Felipe with the former TV News

Tulio’s (Daniel Dantas) horn collector, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will break her face once more in love in Um Lugar ao Sol. Now, the model’s disappointment will be with her lover, Felipe (Gabriel Leone), in the soap opera nine o’clock on Globo.

The wave of bad luck in the model’s life will start after the sudden death of her mother, Eva (Débora Duarte). After that, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will fail in her attempt to reconcile with her husband. In addition, she will remain frustrated with her career and even catch her banned boyfriend kissing her ex, Bela (Bruna Martins).

Unhappy, Rebeca decides to listen to the advice of her daughter, Cecília (Fernanda Marques), who will tell her mother to be happy and not give up on life.

In the chapter this Thursday (30), the heiress of the supermarket chain Redentor will leave home determined to take up her romance with Felipe. But what was supposed to have a happy ending will be a bomb of frustration in your life. When looking for the psychology student on the beach, he’ll come across Julia’s son (Denise Fraga) hooked up with his ex-girlfriend, with whom he’ll reconnect.

Overcome by sadness, Rebeca will seek comfort in Ilana’s (Mariana Lima) lap and unload her problems on her. “What’s the path for me at this point? I wanted to, I really want to reinvent myself, but how? If I’m a card out of the deck?”, will say the character of Andrea Beltrão.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: