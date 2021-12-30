After repercussion, Juliette explains why she wore beige panties on New Year’s Eve

The ‘BBB 21’ champion had a successful year and the color of the underwear she wore at the last turn of the year became a topic on social media

Reproduction/Instagram/juliette/29.12.2021 Juliette said she wore beige panties at the turn of 2020 to 2021



The year 2021 completely changed the life of Juliette, champion of the “BBB 21”. In addition to the millionaire award, the woman from Paraíba left the reality show with a legion of fans and being the ex-BBB with the most followers on Instagram – surpassing Sabrina Sato and Grazi Massafera. She also launched herself as a singer and became an ambassador for several brands. With all this fame, it is speculated that the lawyer has earned around R$ 45 million in recent months and many people were curious to know what was the color of the panties that Juliette wore in the turn of 2020 to 2021. She killed the curiosity of the fans and surprised by saying that he used a beige panties, a color that is not associated with what people most want for the next year.

Even the color red representing passion, yellow promising money, blue being related to health and white conveying peace, the beige panties became disputed and had people on social networks saying that they were already out of stock in some stores. With the repercussion of the subject, Juliette explained why she chose these neutral-colored panties in her last one. New Year’s Eve. “We wear a lot of beige panties when we wear light clothes so as not to mark them. It’s normal, everyone uses it, for God’s sake. But it’s really funny, I’m thinking it’s great”, said the “BBB 21” champion in her Instagram stories. When asked by her followers about where she’s going to spend this new year, she said: “Without beatings, I’m going to visit a very beautiful, wonderful beach in the Northeast, which I love a lot”.