After separation from Maiara, Fernando asks God for “new enthusiasm”

Amid yet another crisis in the relationship with the singer Maiara, Fernando Zor used social media to share his faith in God.

“Lord, I come to thank you for one more day, take care of my family, my house, my friends and my work. I give you all my tiredness, thank you for the hope that today animated my steps… that upon awakening a new enthusiasm overtakes me, that tomorrow may be blessed with many joys and endless blessings”, she wrote of a selfie in Stories.

The relationship full of comings and goings with Maraísa’s sister faces a new controversial end, caused by an alleged betrayal by the countryman.

“Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas”, said Maraisa’s sister in the nets, on the 24th. “It was all I needed to end the year with a flourish. Marília Mendonça, I should have listened to you more. Zero Liability. It’s never too late, right people?”, he completed.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3) After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating About five months later, the lovebirds got back together. During a show, Fernando hinted, jokingly, that the break was due to jealousy on the part of the belovedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the time, rumors surfaced that Fernando ended the relationship through a phone callAlessandro Cica ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In May 2020, the singers stopped following each other on social media. Confirmation of the termination came soon after, after the pair from Sorocaba explained the reason for the split live on InstagramPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating It didn’t take long, and the lovebirds got back together again. Even, several times, Maiara gave hints so that Fernando presented her with an alliance, but she didn’t receive the jewelreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer addressed the fans through social networks, and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her lover Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating A month after another breakup, Fernando shared a video with his beloved singing about jealousy and forgiveness. The publication was made after the singers were caught together in Mato Grosso do SulDisclosure ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Months after the video was posted, Fernando was photographed on a boat ride together with women and without the presence of Maraisa’s sisterPlay/ Instagram Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) Some time later, Maiara and Fernando were spotted by fans having dinner together. With the circulation of the news, the lovebirds announced the return of datingJohn Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In February 2021, after coming and going, Fernando and Maiara took a romantic trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with a marriage proposal, and she acceptedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment, which lasted six monthsreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction 0

