After the first conversation, Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus schedule a new meeting, this time with the club’s patrons | athletic-mg

The first official contact between Atlético-MG and Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus ended without the hammer hitting between the parties. This Wednesday’s conversations, held via videoconference, followed the protocol for presenting the intentions of both sides.

A new meeting was scheduled for the end of this Thursday afternoon, at Belo Horizonte time, with the presence of part of the Athletic summit, including members of the 4 R’s group, formed by Galo’s main financiers, businessmen and Rubens advisers and Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador.

In this afternoon’s conversation, Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético’s football director, represented the club. Across the table, Jorge Jesus, who left the command of Benfica, this Tuesday, presented the conditions to transfer from Portugal and expectations for a new job in Brazil.

In a way, both parties were more interested in knowing the other side than drawing a deal. Both Jesus and Caetano, with Atlético’s interlocutor, tried to get to know each other better at the same time as they “introduced” themselves in this first contact.

The tone of the conversation was one of tranquility, as the report of the ge. In light of recent events, both parties avoid being in a hurry before talking about the contract, figures and numbers. Atlético and the Portuguese coach prefer to spend time in conversations and thus make the right decision together, discarding precipitation due to the high expectations for the agreement.

With the departure of Cuca, who asked to leave Atlético in the early hours of Tuesday, Jorge Jesus became the main target of Galo’s board of directors to assume command of the Minas Gerais team. The Portuguese coach was also in the crosshairs of Flamengo, which made the hiring of Paulo Sousa, former coach of the Polish national team, official this Wednesday afternoon.

Also on Tuesday, Jorge Jesus resigned from his position as coach of Benfica, after lower-than-expected performance in the Portuguese team. In charge of Flamengo, between 2019 and 2020, Jesus won the titles of Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro, Supercopa and two editions of the Campeonato Carioca, before returning to Portugal.