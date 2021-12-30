Águas do Brasil wins Cedae’s block 3 auction with a bid of R$2.2 billion

SAO PAULO — Águas do Brasil won Aegea in the auction for the concession of sanitation services in the so-called Block 3 of the State Water and Sewage Company (Cedae), which encompasses 20 municipalities in the state of Rio, as well as part of the West Zone of the capital. . The winning bid was R$2.2 billion and is equivalent to a 90% premium over the minimum grant value of R$1.16 billion.

Águas do Brasil should universalize, within 11 years, the supply of water and sewage treatment to the more than 2.7 million people who live in these places, as provided for in the new legal framework for sanitation.

Aegea’s bid, in turn, was R$1.5 billion, a premium of 35.72% in relation to the minimum grant amount. The auction was held this Wednesday at B3 in São Paulo.

First phase: Find out who won the other blocks in the Cedae auction held in April

There was an expectation that Águas do Brasil would form a consortium with BRK Ambiental for the dispute, as the two companies are partners in a sanitation concessionaire in the West Zone of Rio.

In 2012, they started to provide sanitary sewage services and commercial water and sewage management in the AP-5 neighborhoods after the city hall concession expired.

The notice foresees that these services will continue with Águas do Brasil and BRK until 2032. The distribution of water will now also be carried out by Águas do Brasil, which ended up entering the dispute alone.

The CEO of Águas do Brasil, Claudio Abduche, stated that the group has been operating concessions in Rio for 20 years, including the Serrana and Niterói regions.

— We have experience and have been working in the AP-5 (west of Rio) with BRK for nine years. We know the state and we want these cities to have excellent services – he said.

The grant will be paid in three installments and is divided as follows. Of the minimum amount, of R$ 1.16 billion, 80% goes to the State, 15% to the municipalities and 5% to the Rio Metrópole Institute (IRM), which articulates the metropolitan region.

As for the premium, R$ 1.04 billion, half goes to the State and the other half is shared between the city halls of the cities that will benefit.

The president of Águas do Brasil said that the resources for the investments will come from loans from banks and from its own cash.

“Águas do Brasil is a company with low indebtedness and leverage, which allowed us to make a good proposal for block 3,” he said, who said that the company is interested in participating in Corsan, a sanitation company from Porto Alegre , which should happen in the second half of 2022.

Block 3 had no proposals in April

Block 3 was the only one of the concessionaire’s four lots that did not receive proposals from companies at the auction held in April this year. In the first auction, block 3 covered only part of the West Zone of Rio and the municipalities of Piraí, Rio Claro, Itaguaí, Paracambi, Seropédica and Pinheiral, not receiving proposals from companies even though they required the lowest minimum grant in the auction, of R$908 millions.

Cedae Auction: Discover the history of water supply in Rio

After a new round of negotiations with municipalities that did not join the first auction, block 3 grew from seven to 21 municipalities. Bom Jardim, Bom Jesus do Itabapoana, Carapebus, Carmo, Itatiaia, Macuco, Natividade, Rio das Ostras, Rio de Janeiro (West Zone/AP-5), São Fidélis, São José de Ubá, Sapucaia, Sumidouro, Trajano de Moraes and Brooms.

The investments needed to reach 99% of water supply and 90% of sewage treatment are estimated at R$4.7 billion. Together with the grants, the resources invested will generate around R$ 7.3 billion for the state during the 35 years of the concession, the same term as the other three blocks previously auctioned.

New try:Government reduces Cedae’s concession value to attract proposals in a new auction

In addition to the minimum grant, there is an additional R$1.5 billion of variable grant provided for the municipalities throughout the concession. In addition, R$ 23.6 billion of investments in operation and maintenance are also planned for this period.

According to the government of Rio, there is no forecast of a real increase in tariffs to be charged. The social tariff applied by Cedae for the low-income population, which is currently charged at 0.54% of consumer units, should be expanded to up to 7.5%. The social tariff currently reaches 13 thousand people, a number that should increase to 136,000 people.

Podcasts

To the point James Webb, the revolutionary telescope that targets the origin of everything



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s denial never ends



Malu is ON Fernando Haddad: ‘We have to pave the second round now’



CBN Panorama The wave of solidarity in support of Bahia; the advancement of Covid in the world; and the threat of a civil servant strike





The notice also establishes investments for the Guandu River of R$ 1.1 billion in the first five years, with the objective of reducing pollution in the basin, in addition to investments of R$ 354 million in undeveloped slums in the AP5 (part of the West Zone capital), with mandatory continuity of service provision.

Block 2:Cleaning of the Jacarepaguá and Barra lagoons starts next month

The secretary of state at the Civil House, Nicola Miccione, recalled that the concession of water treatment and sewage services in the state, including all blocks, will benefit 13 million people in 49 cities.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, said that today’s date is historic, as eight months after the first auction, block 3 had been the target of criticism and could not be granted for presenting public safety problems.

For him, the concession demonstrates the strength of the new Rio de Janeiro, which is returning to attract investors after political restructuring, regulatory issues and a new business environment.

— Big investors are returning to the state. Rio is once again a place to invest – he said.

In the auction held in April this year, blocks 1, 2 and 4 were sold for more than R$22 billion, at a premium of 114%. Aegea had made a proposal for block 3, but as it won blocks 1 and 4, it ended up withdrawing the offer, as allowed in the public notice. Iguá was the winner of block 2.

The concession contracts for the three auctioned blocks were signed last August. On November 1, the concessionaire Águas do Rio (Aegea) began operations in the concession area of ​​blocks 1 and 4.

The Rio de Janeiro sanitation project is expected to generate 45 thousand jobs and investments of more than R$ 32 billion, benefiting a total of 13 million people in 49 municipalities, which represent 74.3% of the state’s population.