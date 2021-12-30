Aid: government confirms it will not pay November surcharge that would raise the benefit to R$400 | Politics

The Ministry of Citizenship confirmed, in a note sent to TV Globo this Wednesday (29), that the government will not pay the additional amount it had promised to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who, in November, received an amount of less than R$400.

In November, the families received the amount to which they were already entitled in Bolsa Família, only with the readjustment of about 18%. Thus, the average value of the benefit in November was R$224.41.

At the end of October, the Ministry of Citizenship had said that it would pay a retroactive supplement, in the amount that was needed for the November benefit to reach R$400. The promise was that this retroactive payment would be made in December.

This Wednesday morning (29), the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, told journalists that the government was still studying the possibility of paying the retroactive supplement.

“We are still studying how to manage these resources with the margin so that we can make some complement to what should start in November,” he said.

However, in the afternoon, the Ministry of Citizenship confirmed that there is no legal provision for retroactive payments of Auxílio Brasil.

“Under the current legislation, there is no provision for retroactive payment of this benefit,” said the folder in a note.

In early December, the government published a provisional measure that instituted the so-called “Extraordinary Benefit”, equivalent to the amount needed to reach the minimum value of R$400. With this, the average value of Auxílio Brasil in December reached R$408, 84.

In a note, the ministry explained that the provisional measure provides for the payment of the Extraordinary Benefit in December 2021, and that the extension of the supplement is foreseen between January and December 2022. Thus, there would be no provision in law to pay a November installment retroactively .

Also in the morning, commenting that the families received at least R$400 in December, Rome stated that the ministry will still publish the regulation of the Extraordinary Benefit.

“We are going to regulate the entire application of this permanent program. Now, in January, it will continue and will continue until the extension of the entire year of 2022”, he stated.

Also through a statement, the Ministry of Citizenship confirmed to TV Globo that the audience of Auxílio Brasil will only be expanded to 17 million families as of January 2022.

In December, the government paid the benefit to 14.5 million families. The transfer totaled R$5.9 billion, so that the average benefit was R$408.84.

In a statement, the ministry stated that, after the promulgation of the PEC dos Precatórios, the government included another 2.7 million families in the payments scheduled for January – totaling 17.7 million families. With that, the folder promises that it will reset the program’s queue.

The federal government’s main bet to open the fiscal space necessary to expand Brazil’s Aid, the PEC dos Precatórios was promulgated by the National Congress in slices on December 8th and 16th.