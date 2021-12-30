Aiming for a long contract, João Pedro enters Palmeiras’ radar

Palmeiras is still looking for reinforcements and a lacking position in the squad is the center forward. For this, the team observes João Pedro, who works at Cagliari, in Italy. The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by OUR LECTURE.

The club has not yet come up with an official proposal, but it has already made a first contact and is evaluating the feasibility of the business. The attacker, in turn, has already made it clear that, if he leaves Europe, he wants a bond of at least four years.

As I learned the NP, the athlete does not rule out a transfer to Brazil, having an interest in playing in an important club that fights for titles. However, staying in Europe would involve an important factor: a possible call to the Italian National Team. The player seeks an opportunity for the country and understands that if he changes teams, the chances decrease.

However, there is also the desire to defend the Brazilian team, something that could be facilitated by working at Alviverde.

On the other hand, the striker’s fatigue is waiting for an official proposal from Verdão, which would only occur in January, depending on the club’s assessment of the deal.

João Pedro is 29 years old and is one of the highlights of Cagliari, who is not having a good season, being in the nineteenth position in the Italian Serie A. The current moment makes it difficult for the team to hold the athlete in the future. The athlete has nine goals and three assists so far.

