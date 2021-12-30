Alaska registers bizarre weather and has record heat in midwinter

The record for the highest temperature ever recorded in December in the US state of Alaska was pulverized and by a wide margin, such as the warm tropical air that invaded the region, which at this time of year is used to freezing temperatures that reach up to 50°C under zero.

The temperature in Kodiak, Alaska, hit 19.4°C on the 26th, setting a new December maximum temperature record for the state. The figure is an absurd 11.7°C higher than the previous record high of 7.7°C set on December 26, 1984, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). Kodiak Airport recorded 18.3°C, breaking its previous monthly record of 5.0°C.

Other maximum temperature records were set on December 26 in Bering, with Cold Bay recording 16.6°C, breaking its previous daily record of 6.6°C, set in 1978, 1988 and 1990, soon with an incredible difference of 10°C.

In addition to setting a statewide record, #Kodiak obliterated the daily record by TWENTY degrees, It is the warmest temperature on record for anytime between October 5th and April 21st…meaning this would’ve set monthly records in Nov, Jan, Feb, and Mar as well.#AKwx pic.twitter.com/N5mU3S4lst — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) December 27, 2021

Why are these differences of 10ºC to 12ºC above the previous record absurd? As a rule, when a minimum or maximum record is broken, the difference in relation to the previous maximum is usually in the order of tenths or 1°C or 2°C. When you are faced with a new record more than 10ºC away from the previous one, what you see is an absolutely unusual situation and totally outside the curve of normal climatology.

The 19.4°C temperature in Kodiak, Alaska, in midwinter, is so absurdly high for the locality and state at this time of year and so incredibly bizarre that the mark would be a state record maximum had it occurred in November, January, February, March and April, that is, it would be a record even in the autumn and spring months. After all, the temperature observed is higher than any seen in Alaska between the 27th of October and the 7th of May.

Tropical warmth and moisture all the way to Alaska. A new monthly state record has been set, which absolutely sprayed the date record. This remarkable heat goes hand-in-hand with the remarkable contrast in North America. pic.twitter.com/9vkaXCqLJh — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) December 29, 2021

The “heat” was the result of hot air entering Alaska of tropical origin from a trough. The jet stream (high-altitude wind corridor) rippled heavily, which carried very hot air to Alaska and very cold air to Western Canada and the Northwestern United States.

A similar situation occurs in the great cold waves in southern Brazil. With the swell of the polar jet, the Brazilian south registers very intense cold while Ushuaia, in the southernmost part of South America, registers high temperature.