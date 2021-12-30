Alexandre Pato receives surveys from clubs in Brazil, but negotiates renewal with Orlando City | international football

After suffering injuries and playing just five games at Orlando City in 2021, 32-year-old Alexandre Pato still has no set destination for next year. However, staying in the United States is a possibility. The striker received polls from clubs in Brazil, but, at the moment, he is negotiating a renewal with the American team.
According to the ge learned, talks to extend the link in Orlando are advanced. The Brazilian player does not intend to hear other proposals until the negotiation with his 2021 team is concluded.
Alexandre Pato keeps fit with personal fitness coach while not defining his future after playing five games in 2021 at Orlando City — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Pato arrived in Orlando in February this year and signed for just one season. He, however, played little for Major League Soccer (MLS), the top league in the United States. The striker had an injury undergoing knee surgery in June. Afterwards, he suffered muscle injuries in an attempt to return to the pitch.
In official games, the former national team striker took the field five times at Orlando, over 116 minutes, averaging just over 23 per game, without swinging the nets. He played one game in April, three in October, and the last time he played was on the 23rd of November.
In 2020, Pato had also registered a small number of official matches, with just 13 for São Paulo. He left Tricolor in August of last year and only returned to the field in April 2021, for Orlando City.
At the moment, the former Inter, Milan and Corinthians player keeps in shape in individual works with his physical trainer Alexsandro Rodrigues da Silva “Massinha”. Alexandre Pato’s last official goal was on March 5, 2020, at 2-1 defeat by São Paulo against Binacional in Libertadores.