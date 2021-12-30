Aliansce (ALSO3) confirms conversations with brMalls (BRML3) about merger

Business

Two of the largest mall administrators in the country, the Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and brMalls (BRML3) are negotiating a possible merger, said on Tuesday (28) the website Pipeline. In a note to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), Aliansce confirmed that talks for a business combination with brMalls have already started.

The statement says: “Aliansce Sona informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has started preliminary talks with Br Malls about a potential business combination. But he claims that there is no agreement, offer or proposal regarding the potential transaction.”

The shopping center manager adds: “Aliansce Sonae was formed through shopping center developments and business combinations, including the successful merger between Aliansce Shopping Centers and Sona e Sierra Brasil, in 2019. The company’s strategy is to continue seeking opportunities growth, strengthening its portfolio with complementary assets, through business combinations and acquisitions of leading malls in its regions of operation.”

A tocloseness between Aliansce and brMalls it is old and two of the main executives of the companies, Renato Duque, from Aliansce, and José Afonso Castanheira, from brMalls, held a first meeting. They scheduled a meeting for the beginning of January to deal with the transaction, according to sources on the website.

The talks about the union of administrators take place thirteen months after Aliansce joins Sonae. In October 2020, brMalls tried to consolidate a merger with Ancar Ivanhoe. The mall operator confirmed its interest in realizing a potential merge with the competitor, amid the crisis caused by the pandemic and operating restrictions to prevent social mobility. But the conversations between brMalls and Ancar did not go forward.

According to the Pipeline report, the onslaught for potential merger between Aliansce and brMalls it would have started with the first company, which is trying to expand and expand its business with a more aggressive stance.

The Brazil Journal also reported on the possible merger of mall administrators. The article says that Aliansce would have hired the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) to carry out the operation.

The merger would give rise to the largest mall operator from the country. brMalls owns 31 malls and is valued at over R$7 billion. Aliansce, with BRL 5.57 billion in market value, controls 22 malls and operates 11 more.

In October, columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, said that investor Nelson Tanure was moving to buy part of brMalls (BRML3). The information has not been confirmed.

This Tuesday the actions of Aliansce Sonae closed the trading session at a high of 2.86%, traded at R$21.20. brMalls shares rose 2.79%, quoted at R$8.12.

With the confirmation of the beginning of talks about the merger, Aliansce was operating at a strong increase of 3.82%, quoted at R$22.10. brMalls rose 2.82%, to R$8.32.