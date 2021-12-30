Aline Gotschalg detonates ‘sealers’ amid the tragedy in Bahia

Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg, 31, announced that she will be absent from social media because she suffers from “so much ostentation” from the “sealers” amidst the tragedy faced by the population of southern Bahia, after several cities were hit by heavy rains , which left thousands dead and homeless.

In the stories on her Instagram profile, Aline detonated those who complain about the fact that they cannot “seal” due to the storms, while thousands of people lost their homes.

“I’m going to be away from social media for a few days. It hurts to see so much ostentation amidst the chaos that is found in southern Bahia… The need to show ‘sealing’ photos in a private jet makes me sick to my stomach. some kind of power, money and status is greater than empathy and common sense for the other,” he began.

“People complaining about the rains because of the parties that won’t be able to ‘seal’, while thousands of people are losing their homes due to the same rains. It’s sad. It hurts my soul. This year, in addition to choosing not to crowd a few days ago , I can’t post New Year’s Eve look, I can’t come here and post enjoying, drinking and happy, imagining the pain of so many families who are in their houses full of water so as not to lose them”, he added.

Former BBC Aline Gotschalg criticized “sealers” amidst the climate tragedy in southern Bahia Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Rain leaves dead and homeless

The south of Bahia has been hit by heavy rains in recent days, leaving 21 dead and around 77,000 people who have had to flee their homes — 34,163 of them are homeless and need government assistance to find temporary housing. According to the Civil Defense, more than 470 thousand people were affected by the storms, which left 358 people injured.

There are already 136 cities in emergency situations — equivalent to 30% of the municipalities in Bahia. There were 17 thousand new cases of displaced or homeless people in the last 24 hours — in the previous survey, released on Monday (27) in the afternoon, the Civil Defense had counted 60 thousand people in these conditions.

There is a risk of new floods in at least four municipalities in the southern region of the state, as warned today by the state’s Fire Department. Itambé, Canavieiras, Mascote and Cândido Sales must be reached by opening the floodgates of a dam in Minas Gerais.

famous make donations

Famous people are joining forces on social media to raise donations to help the state of Bahia.

Personalities such as digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, singer Wesley Safadão and dancer Lore Improta announced donations.

Other names like Ivete Sangalo, Rafa Kalimann and Gil do Vigor also used social media to share information about how to help the population. The digital influencer Whindersson Nunes said that he will make an auction with personal objects and the amounts collected will be reverted to donations.