Aline Gotschalg rebuts criticism of controversy surrounding travel: ‘We are not hypocrites’; understand

Aline Gotschalg posted a video on her Instagram this Wednesday (29) rebutting criticism she received after publishing her travel record with Fernando Medeiros. The controversy took place after she spoke of people who travel and want to “seal” even in the midst of the catastrophe caused by the rains in Bahia.

She had said: “It hurts to see so much ostentation amidst the chaos that is found in southern Bahia. The need to show ‘sealing’ photos on a private jet makes me sick to my stomach. The desire to show some kind of power, money and status is greater than empathy and common sense for the other”, she began.

“People complaining about the rains because of the parties that will not be able to ‘seal’, while there are thousands of people losing their homes due to the same rains. It’s sad. It hurts my soul. This year, in addition to opting a few days ago not to crowd, I can’t post New Year’s Eve look. I can’t come here and post enjoying, drinking and happily imagining the pain of so many families who are in their homes full of water so as not to lose them”, he concluded.

However, on Tuesday (28), Fernando Medeiros published a video of the couple inside a plane. Fans then began calling her a hypocrite, a criticism that was promptly rebuffed: “Bombing trip. Me, my father, my mother, indoors. If there’s one thing we’re not, it’s a hypocrite. We traveled to stay indoors”, explained Aline.

