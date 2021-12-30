Aline Mineiro mocks former Léo Lins: ‘You can give your show’ – Entertainment

Aline Mineiro needled ex-boyfriend Léo Lins after the comedian published a video to talk about the model’s behavior in The Farm 13 and the end of their relationship. Leo made it clear that he didn’t like Aline’s involvement with MC Gui in the confinement.

In front of the publication, the model and ex-pea made fun of her ex and sent a hint to Instagram stories.

“Oh, guys, it had to be, right? People sending me notification about Léo Lins’ video. Congratulations, Léo Lins! Congratulations, you can give your little show there with your videos, great, ok? No problem , no, I even help to promote their videos”, needled Aline.

“Anyone who wants to see it, on the cover I’m already there on the duvet to complete everything, so… I’m giving your videos a boost there, cool,” he added.

In another publication, the model ended the subject: “Life goes on, isn’t it? Let’s go, let’s go ahead. It’s each one…”.

Remember that the comedian had already caused controversy by commenting on the couple’s separation at a concert and mentioning DJ Ivis. Léo was criticized for making fun of the domestic violence case involving the artist and his ex-wife Pâmella Holanda. The influencer herself repudiated the comment: “Disgusting”.

